Boise experienced ‘significant’ storms this weekend, but much hotter weather is on the way

Boise is going from one extreme to another this week, as 24 hours of heavy rainfall on Sunday will be followed up later this week by temperatures way above average.

Areas of downtown Boise received between seventh-tenths to 1 inch of rain on Sunday, matching and in some cases eclipsing the monthly average for June of just 0.82 inches.

Areas west of the downtown area received even higher amounts of rainfall, National Weather Service meteorologist Katy Branham told the Idaho Statesman. One mile west of downtown Boise received 1 inch of rain while Meridian recorded 1.05 inches.

Although the Weather Service doesn’t keep track of historical totals specifically for Meridian, the 1.05 inches compared to Boise’s historical records would place Sunday as the 10th-heaviest June rainfall event in the region since records began in 1899.

“This was a very significant storm with a good amount of precipitation,” Branham told the Idaho Statesman. “It’s not normal for us to receive that much rainfall within one storm.”

The NWS issued a flood warning for central Idaho on Sunday evening, citing “gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain” that could cause minor flooding, rockslides and mudslides, according to previous Statesman reporting .

Downtown Boise has received 1.03 inches of precipitation in June this year, making it the fourth time in the 21st-century that the city has received over an inch of rain in June.

Boise would need about four-tenths of an inch of rain more before it catches up to the third-heaviest June rainfall since the turn of the century — 1.4 inches in 2017 — but another storm late next weekend could bring us step closer.

But that’s not before things heat up dramatically.

The Weather Service forecasts a high temperature of 93 degrees on Thursday and 91 degrees on Friday. Although neither temperature approaches the record high of 104 to 105 degrees for June 16-17, it vastly outperforms the average high of 81 to 82 degrees for those two dates.

“We just have a good area of high pressure that’s going to build over the state, over the Pacific Northwest,” Branham said. “And as that builds, it’s going to just allow those warmer temperatures to develop underneath it.”

Salt Lake City peaked at 102 degrees on Sunday, breaking the high-temperature record for the day and providing an indicator of what is to come for the Treasure Valley.

But rain will eventually return to the Boise area on Saturday and Sunday, making it the fourth-straight weekend that Boise will experience a wet weekend.

The NWS predicts a 20-30% chance of rain on Saturday and 40% on Sunday.

“It’s not anything like what we saw this past weekend,” Branham said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised, as long as this forecast stays on track, that those percentages will likely go up during the course of the week.”