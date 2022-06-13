ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stretch of highway in Corryton to be named after fallen soldier SSG Ryan Knauss

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tennessee lawmakers will host a ceremony next week to rename a section of highway after fallen soldier Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss , one of 13 American service members killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Tennessee Senate Transportation and Safety Committee Chair Sen. Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) and Rep. Dave Wright (R-Corryton) are holding a road naming ceremony for SSG Ryan C. Knauss Memorial Highway on Monday, June 20. The ceremony will include the family of SSG Knauss and will take place at the Gibbs Ruritan Club.

Father of Staff Sgt. Knauss hopes memorial road will inspire others

Tazewell Pike between Henegar Road and Gibbs Road would get the name change, in addition to East Emory Road between Beeler and Boruff.

Through legislation sponsored by Sen. Massey and Rep. Wright, the segment of Tazewell Pike (State Route 331 / State Route 131) in Corryton, Knox County beginning with the intersection of Henegar Road and ending at the intersection of Gibbs Road, and the segment of East Emory Road (State Route 131 / State Route 331) beginning with the intersection of Beeler Road near Kerns Branch and ending at the intersection of Boruff Road, will be designated the “SSG Ryan C. Knauss Memorial Highway.”

‘He will never be forgotten’: Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

“We are tremendously proud of the service and bravery of Sergeant Ryan Knauss,” said Massey. “Though his life was cut way too short, he left a big impact on this community. He was a loving husband, son, and friend to many. It is very fitting that we can memorialize his life and service by naming this highway after him. From now on, when we drive the SSG Ryan C. Knauss Memorial Highway we can all honor and remember Sergeant Knauss and say prayer of gratitude for his life and service.”

WATE

WATE

