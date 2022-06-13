A Former MSU football player is Set to Host a Charity Event in his Hometown

Olive Branch, Miss. (WJTV)- Former Mississippi State Bulldog and Super Bowl champion K.J. Wright is set to host a charity basketball game in his hometown.

Wright has played in the NFL for 11 seasons, and won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wright plans to give back through a new charity event in Olive Branch, which is where the linebacker is from.

Info on the event below:

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler, K.J. Wright. is hosting his Inaugural Alumni Charity Basketball Game at his alma mater Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi on Friday, June 24th at 7 p.m. There will be performances by OBHS alumni cheerleaders and dance team, plus local food trucks, a 360 photo booth and much more. Tickets will be sold for $10, and all of the money raised from the 1,000 tickets sold will go towards the school’s athletic programs. In addition, during halftime K.J. will honor his former high school basketball coach, Andrew “Andy” Orr, and his former teammate Bobby Dillard.

