A 46-year-old Yacolt man was killed after crashing into a guardrail and a concrete barrier on northbound Interstate 5 in South Thurston County on Thursday. The man, whose name has not been released by Washington State Patrol (WSP), was reportedly driving a white 2016 Ford Transit van northbound on I-5 when, just north of mile marker 90, the car left the roadway on the right side and struck a guardrail, according to WSP. The car then crossed all lanes and struck a concrete barrier on the left shoulder, ultimately coming to rest partially in the left lane.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO