BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who raised a gun at a Fairfield police officer and was subsequently shot by the officer in early June has now pleaded guilty. Rodolfo Molina-Hernandez, 36, pleaded guilty to an aggravated menacing charge on Thursday, according to the Butler County court docket. The judge ordered him to serve 180 days in jail followed by five years of probation and must complete substance abuse classes, according to the Butler County court administrator.

FAIRFIELD, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO