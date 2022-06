JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been telling the tale of the Joestars for decades, with creator Hirohiko Araki stating recently that he would love to work on the series forever if he could. With Araki clearly in love with the world he has created, the mangaka has also recently worked on the side series known as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which features a manga artist with a Stand of his own. Now, one cosplayer has given fans a brand new take on the mangaka.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO