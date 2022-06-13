ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1000 Invested In Fomento Economico 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fomento Economico FMX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.82%. Currently, Fomento...

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Matterport, Inc. MTTR is losing money, and he doesn’t recommend any stocks that are losing money. When asked about Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, Cramer said Ford Motor Company F stock is very cheap, and they have got to sell the rest of their shares of Rivian.
STOCKS
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power, Bitcoin And Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 53.86%, 99.70% and 42.38% respectively.
STOCKS
What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $947.8 billion, up from $943.6 billion on Tuesday morning. Web3 clients, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Gemini, BlockFi, and others, have responded to the intense cryptocurrency sell-offs by cutting workforces between 5% and 20% — a signal the crypto economy grew far too quickly and is reeling even faster.
MARKETS
Crypto A Con? Jim Cramer Sounds Alarm After Calling Ethereum 'Terrific' And Becoming 'A Believer'

Jim Cramer is fickle when it comes to stock recommendations. The same could be said for cryptocurrency. What Happened: The CNBC host sounded the alarm on the crypto sector Monday after previously recommending viewers to invest. He labeled the events of the cryptocurrency sector as “Crypto Monday,” led by Celsius and others pausing trades and withdrawals on users’ accounts.
STOCKS
Tilray's Broken Coast Launches New Summer Lineup Of Cannabis Products

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Broken Coast’s cannabis portfolio with the launch of their summer lineup of products, including: premium craft-cannabis BC (British Columbia) flower, liquid wax vapes and butane hash oil ("BHO") vapes. "Broken Coast is a heritage cannabis brand that provides consumers with exceptional experiences...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Why Amazon Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are down amid overall market weakness, trading lower by 3.91% to $103.46. The Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years. “Inflation remains...
STOCKS
Why Amazon Stock Jumped 5% Today

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares surged Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement. What To Know: In an effort to tame rising inflation, the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, representing the most aggressive rate hike since 1994. "Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances...
STOCKS
Jim Cramer Says This Company Is A Great One

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS is a great company, with a great yield. When asked about Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA, he said, "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the Investing Club." Cramer said he believes...
STOCKS
Research: Tesla To Be Overtaken By This Legacy Automaker As Top EV Maker By 2024

Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could grab the top electric vehicle maker crown from Tesla Inc TSLA, according to a research report by Bloomberg Intelligence. What Happened: Volkswagen’s battery electric vehicle share already tops that of Tesla in Europe and the legacy automaker needs to replicate that success in other regions, particularly China where it is currently struggling to grow the electric vehicle share.
BUSINESS
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 269 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX. 180 Life Sciences ATNF was the...
STOCKS
Why Shares Of ToughBuilt Industries Are Tanking Today

Shares of small-cap penny stock ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares are trading lower after the company priced a $6 million offering. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. today announced the pricing of a public offering of 3,157,895 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $1.90 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant; are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
Why The Teen Who Tracks Elon Musk's Jet Agreed To Stop Monitoring Mark Cuban

Jack Sweeney has interacted with two of the richest people in the world in 2022, but it wasn’t exactly pleasant conversations. Sweeney is the man behind accounts on Twitter Inc TWTR that track the private jets of several notable billionaires. While Sweeney turned down an offer from Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk to stop tracking, here’s why Mark Cuban's jets will no longer be tracked.
ECONOMY
