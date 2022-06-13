$1000 Invested In Fomento Economico 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Shares of small-cap penny stock ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares are trading lower after the company priced a $6 million offering. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. today announced the pricing of a public offering of 3,157,895 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $1.90 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant; are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO