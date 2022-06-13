ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Inert device seized in Waterford: police

By Isabella Gentile
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKneJ_0g9PCDhR00

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police say an inert device was located and seized on Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., members of the Waterford Police Department responded to a report of a possible explosive device inside a parked vehicle. Lloyd Road was shut down due to the police activity.

The device was unknowingly transported from an out-of-state location to a residence in Waterford, police said, adding the resident contacted the police immediately upon locating the item.

According to police, responding patrol units initiated safety procedures to limit access to the area.

Police said there was no immediate threat to the community and any risk was isolated to the immediate area of the device. The Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) Bomb Squad was contacted to assist.

Members of ESU used specialized equipment to determine the device to be non-functioning and inert, according to police. Police said there were no explosive materials in the device.

Police said the device was seized and a search found no additional dangerous or explosive items.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at (860) 442-9451 or via the anonymous tip line at (860) 437-8080.

