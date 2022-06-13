ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige bringing 'Good Morning Gorgeous' tour to Memphis' FedExForum

By John Beifuss, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Mary J. Blige, the so-called "Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul," will return to Memphis for an Oct. 16 concert at FedExForum.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and fedexforum.com , and at the FedExForum box office.

MEMPHIS ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: 'Elvis' at Graceland: Tom Hanks joins director, stars, Presley family for movie premiere

SHOWS AT FEDEXFORUM: Kevin Hart set to bring his 'Reality Check' tour to Memphis with FedExForum show

The show is one of multiple Southern dates on Blige's national "Good Morning Gorgeous" tour, which shares its name with the title of Blige's most recent album, released in 2022. Opening for Blige will be English singer-songwriter Ella Mai and Michigan-born vocalist Queen Naija.

Blige, 51, has been one of the most acclaimed and popular R&B stars of the past 20 years. Since her first LP in 1992, she has released 14 albums and won nine Grammy awards. Her honors also include two Academy Award nominations (Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song), for her contributions to the 2017 film "Mudbound." She last performed at FedExForum in 2016, on a bill with R&B star Maxwell.

