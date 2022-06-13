Roanoke staple celebrates grand reopening under new ownership
ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — An old Roanoke staple has a bright new future.
You may know it as Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, but now it’s Gladheart Wine and Brews.Vintage ice cream truck offers Lynchburg area an old-time feel with cool flavors
Co-owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz — who purchased the business back in March — joined Amanda Kenney on “WFXR News at Noon” to discuss what customers, old and new, can expect from Gladheart in the future.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.
Comments / 0