Roanoke staple celebrates grand reopening under new ownership

ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — An old Roanoke staple has a bright new future.

You may know it as Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, but now it’s Gladheart Wine and Brews.

Co-owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz — who purchased the business back in March — joined Amanda Kenney on “WFXR News at Noon” to discuss what customers, old and new, can expect from Gladheart in the future.

