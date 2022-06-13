ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke staple celebrates grand reopening under new ownership

By Amanda Kenney
 3 days ago

ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — An old Roanoke staple has a bright new future.

You may know it as Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar, but now it’s Gladheart Wine and Brews.

Co-owners Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz — who purchased the business back in March — joined Amanda Kenney on “WFXR News at Noon” to discuss what customers, old and new, can expect from Gladheart in the future.

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

