BURIEN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after at least two thieves tore down and stole more than 70 rainbow-colored pride flags in downtown Burien. Surveillance video caught it all on camera. In the video, a masked man in sunglasses makes his way down 152nd Street in the heart of Burien with a trash bag slung over his shoulder. He makes frequent stops, jumping up and ripping down every rainbow-colored flag along the way, and then walks away.

BURIEN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO