Madison County, AL

CASA of Madison County hopes to raise $65k during Give 65 fundraiser

By Kelley Smith
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – CASA of Madison County is a Huntsville based nonprofit created in 1979. The organization’s mission is to help people 60 and over as well as those who are homebound, live at home independently.

From July 2020 to June 2021, CASA of Madison County’s ‘aging in place’ programs served more than 2,700 people. 114 wheelchair ramps were built and 70 grab bars and handrails were installed. These were provided free of charge.

Those aren’t the only services the nonprofit offers. In that same time frame 905 bags of personal hygiene supplies and 3,167 bags of food were delivered.

The nonprofit is helped by volunteers. In the 2020 fiscal year alone, the organization clocked 4,859 volunteer hours.

Next month CASA of Madison County is partnering with Home Instead Charities for an online fundraiser to benefit CASA’s safety installations of wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and handrails.

Give 65 begins at 8:00 a.m. on July 12th. The fundraiser will last 65 hours. CASA has a goal of raising $65,000 and is asking people and organizations that plan to donate to make their donation right when the fundraiser begins. The reason for this is that the fundraiser is also a competition between nonprofits. At stake, are matching dollars and even a monetary prize.

CASA of Madison County officials say every fundraiser is crucial for them since they do not receive reimbursements from insurance companies, Medicare or Medicaid.

For more information on how to donate visit CASA of Madison County’s website .

AL.com

Rats, syringes seen at homeless camp Huntsville plans to close

Rats ran solo and in pairs and trios through Huntsville’s Derrick Street North homeless camp Tuesday afternoon. Syringe barrels and plungers lay scattered on the ground. Big, uprooted trees lay across the camp where they fell in a spring storm. Residents told social workers they huddled terrified in their tents as the trees fell in the dark. Those same social workers blame soil erosion caused by years of human occupancy at the camp for making these tree roots shallower and more vulnerable to ice, heavy rain and wind.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

New waterpark opening in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new place to splish-n-splash in Cullman. Wildwater, a 12-acre waterpark, will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Park hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The grand opening ceremony will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. There will...
CNHI

Limestone looks to 'exciting times ahead' at the State of the County address

The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of the County breakfast Tuesday morning, June 14, at the Alabama Veterans Museum with Limestone Commission chairman Collin Daly as the keynote speaker. The address came just one day after new US Census data revealed that Limestone County was Alabama’s fastest growing county based on the population growth over the past year.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Essential Church welcomes people of all types, backgrounds

MADISON – For individuals who prefer a contemporary, casual atmosphere, Essential Church is opening a site in Madison. “This is a church for anyone who feels church isn’t for them. You are welcome here!” Rev. T.J. Mosser said. He is Location Pastor for the Madison site. “We...
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

Land Trust of North Alabama's effort to protect the last free-flowing river

JACKSON COUNTY, Alabama — North Alabama's Paint Rock River is known as one of the Southeast's last free-flowing rivers and one of the most biologically diverse in the world with around 50 state- or federally-listed species found within the river and its tributaries. Land Trust of North Alabama has an opportunity to purchase a 91-acre property in Jackson County which includes approximately 2/3 mile of Paint Rock River frontage.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
