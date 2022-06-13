ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplicate iPhone photos: How to delete with the built-in iOS 16 tool

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
 3 days ago
iOS 16 comes with lots of love for Apple’s Photos app and one of the useful new additions is a built-in duplicate finder. Here’s how it works to use the new feature to delete duplicate iPhone photos a few at a time or in large batches.

Along with the ease of snapping super high-quality images with iPhone, it’s easy to let our photo library pile up with lots of shots, which can include a good amount of duplicate photos.

Up until now, the best solution has been to use a third-party app to try and quell duplicates but that can be a muddy process with paid apps or apps that may not work as well as claimed, etc.

Now with iOS 16, Apple offers a built-in tool to find and delete duplicate iPhone photos that’s super easy to use.

Here’s how Apple describes the merge duplicates feature:

“Merging combines relevant data like captions, keywords, and favorites into one photo with the highest quality. Albums that contain merged duplicates are updated with the merged photo.”

Apple also notes that the discarded duplicates will show up in the Recently Deleted album in case you want to check on what’s being trashed or recover any shots.

Duplicate iPhone photos: How to delete with iOS 16

iOS 16 is currently available as a developer beta. The free public iOS 16 beta is set to arrive in July. Learn more about installing iOS 16 in our full guide.

  1. Running iOS 16, open the native Photos app on iPhone
  2. Choose the Albums tab at the bottom
  3. From the main Albums screen, swipe to the bottom
  4. Under the Utilities section, tap Duplicates
  5. Review duplicate matches and tap Merge to delete duplicate iPhone photos
  6. You can also choose Select in the top right corner to Select All or choose multiple duplicates to merge more quickly
  7. And you can tap any of the duplicate suggestions to head to where they are in your Photos Library to get a closer look at how similar they are

In our time using the new feature, it works very accurately. On that note, it does seem to be less aggressive than third-party apps at recommending duplicates to delete – which is likely tied to its accuracy.

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

If you choose to merge/delete duplicates per instance found by iOS 16, tap the Merge button on the right-hand side to approve, then tap “Merge X Duplicates.”

One neat aspect of the feature is each photo includes the size in the bottom-right corner so you can quickly see how much space you may be saving.

Below is what it looks like to tap on found duplicates to get a closer look. Swipe left or right to see the other duplicates in the match. There’s also a “Merge All” button in the top right corner when viewing duplicates this way.

The fastest way to delete duplicate iPhone photos is to use the Select button in the top right corner, then you can Select All or tap/swipe to choose which ones to remove.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Digital Trends

The best ringtones for iOS and Android

Every smartphone comes with a slate of built-in ringtones and alert sounds. But after a while, they can get annoying and confusing. Was that your phone ringing or the guy behind you in line at the grocery store? That’s one reason you may want to create your own ringtones.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

CarPlay features that are actually coming in iOS 16

Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes. While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

WhatsApp now lets you transfer your chat history from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp is adding the ability to transfer your conversation history from Android to iPhone after previously only allowing users to transfer chats the other way (from iPhone to Android). The functionality was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. Early signs of the feature, which is rolling out in beta for now, were previously spotted by WABetaInfo.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Forget iOS 16, These Are the iPhone Hidden Features You Can Try Now

Apple's iOS 16, which was previewed at WWDC 2022, is currently in developer beta. You can download the iPhone update now, but you probably shouldn't yet in most cases. If you're excited to get your hands on all the new iPhone features in iOS 16, there may be an alternative to quench those cravings. Your iPhone has a few hidden features you likely haven't explored, especially if it runs iOS 15 (or its latest iteration iOS 15.5).
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch

Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Here’s how watchOS 9 could be teasing a future extreme sports Apple Watch model

WatchOS 9 was previewed last week during the WWDC 2022 keynote. While this will be the operating system for the future Apple Watch Series 8, rumors also believe Apple is readying a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a new extreme sports Apple Watch model. With what Apple previewed – and what I could test so far – I do think the company is teasing the extreme sports Watch with watchOS 9.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Feature request: Apple Watch should have a better low power mode

WWDC 2022 begins next week with the opening keynote on Monday, and we’ll finally get to see the next versions of Apple’s operating systems. Among all the rumors for watchOS 9, there’s one that caught my attention – a new low power mode for the Apple Watch. And in fact, I do think that the Apple Watch should have a smart low power mode.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

