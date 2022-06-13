Lehigh Acres man sentenced to life in 2019 child porn sting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A Lehigh Acres man who was active with the Cub Scouts was sentenced to life in prison Friday as part of a major child porn bust in 2019, according to the state attorney’s office.

Matthew Gridley, 47, was found guilty after a four-day trial in Lee County and immediately sentenced on multiple charges including child sexual battery, lewd or lascivious molestation, possession of child pornography, and providing obscene material to minors.

An investigation was launched in 2019 after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) received a tip that an IP address from Gridley’s home was sharing child pornography files online.

A search of the home uncovered nine different electronic devices that contained hundreds of photographs and videos showing child pornography.

Investigators also discovered a child who was living in the home had been sexually abused by Gridley, court records show.

The 47-year-old’s arrest was part of FDLE’s “Operation Safe Summer,” a sting operation that targeted a group of 15 people.

His wife Stacey Gridley was also arrested in connection to the crimes on May 31, 2019, after investigators discovered she was aware of the alleged sexual abuse but failed to report it.

Investigators said the Gridleys were often exposed to children. Both Stacey and Matthew Gridley were involved with Cub Scouts Pack 11 in Lehigh Acres. Stacey was the den leader, and Matthew was the treasurer. The Southwest Florida Council said they removed the couple from all Boy Scout programs once the allegations surfaced.

In addition, NBC-2 confirmed Stacey taught at Varsity Lakes Middle School and was employed by the Lee County School District for 12 years. The district removed also removed her from the classroom as the FDLE launched its investigation.

Stacey later accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to one year of home supervision (community control), 120 days in jail, and four years of probation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Natalie Savino and Lee County Circuit Court Chief, Assistant State Attorney

Tyler Lovejoy.