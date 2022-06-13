ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Free Microchip for Pets event will be June 25

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event will be held at 203 Harrison Street in Texarkana, and the chips...

texarkanafyi.com

13-year-old Aiden Howard to Host 2022 Juneteenth Parade in Texarkana

We had the opportunity to sit down with Aiden Howard about all of his plans for the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Texarkana. This Saturday, June 18 beginning at 2:00 pm, events and activities are planned for EVERYBODY!. Aiden is a super bright young man, extremely polite, and motivated to...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Two Arkansas Families Gather This Weekend In Faith and Fun

It's called the Ellis & Allen Families’ First Cousin Holiday Reunion, and it's happening this weekend here in Texarkana. This three-day event celebrates the history and legacy of the African American community through two pioneer families: the Ellis Family of New Boston, Texas, and the Allen family of Lewisville, Arkansas. Descendants can trace their families back to the early 18th Century with a family heritage that includes the development of both Bowie County, Texas and Lafayette County, Arkansas.
NEW BOSTON, TX
txktoday.com

Gateway Farmers Market Annual Grand Opening

Celebrating 25 years, the Gateway Farmers Market will host their annual grand opening this Saturday, June 19th from 7AM-12PM. Come by and enjoy live music from The Hendrix Trio. You can also enter to win free gift baskets and four special Father’s Day baskets (2 Meat and Boggy Creek). Mayor Allen Brown will be presenting a Proclamation at the Annual Grand Opening!
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, June 10, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in June 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. David Wayne Taylor, 68, of Magnolia and Laurie Sue Chandler, 68, of Magnolia, June 10. Parker Brittan House, 40,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Majic 93.3

Check out These 5 Cool Splash Pads in Arkansas This Summer

With temperatures expected to climb to near 100 this week, everyone will be looking at ways to stay cool when outdoors. The state of Arkansas has several splash pads where you and the kids can do just that all for FREE. The newest splash pad opened just a couple of...
ktoy1047.com

Fourth fatality identified in I-30 crash

James Robert Carter died of injuries sustained in the crash yesterday afternoon. Police have said that there are several other injured persons who are still being treated. U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, urged Senate passage of comprehensive legislation to deliver earned benefits for all generations of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service in our nation’s uniform.
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Probation ordered for father who let son decompose in kitchen

TEXARKANA, Texas–A father who left his son’s corpse to decompose in his kitchen for years was sentenced Tuesday to a five-year term of probation in Bowie County. David McMichael, 67, was arrested March 29 on a charge of abuse of a corpse by New Boston, Texas, police after skeletonized remains were found in the kitchen of his home in the 1200 block of Merrilll Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the house by a family member who reported not seeing David McMichael or his adult son, Jason McMichael, for some time.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering after a crash that left one person dead. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 17-year-old John Anderson, of Shreveport. He was was traveling with two other teens at a high rate of speed on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Submerged vehicles found in Little River

Their sonar fish finder spotted a submerged vehicle near Allen’s Ferry Boat Launch. Dive teams from Miller and Hempstead counties went down to recover the vehicle, only to discover a second vehicle nearby. There is speculation among officials that one of the vehicles may be tied to a missing...
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Child identified in pool drowning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year girl is dead after she drowned in a Shreveport pool. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Amelia Gray, was found submerged in the pool at Southwood Village in the 9000 block of Walker Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, June...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two shot in Thornhill in park

The incident occurred near the intersection at the 3000 block of Hayes Drive and the 3200 block of Colquitt Road. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering a reward for any information regarding the death of 17-year-old Shamia Little. Man found guilty of double murder in Cass County. Updated:...
CASS COUNTY, TX
K945

We Finally Know What Is Being Built Next to Starbucks on Airline

There Have Been So Many Questions Surrounding New Buildings On Airline. The biggest joke we keep hearing is "I wonder if it is another Mexican restaurant?". We have had so much excitement surrounding new eateries like Freddy's Steakburgers on Airline Drive taking over the old Twisted Root Burger building. The excitement surrounding Crumbl Cookies is still alive and well have you seen the line out there lately?
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police seek help locating missing woman

Leslie Jones, 45, has been missing since February 24, 2022. Jones, who had made a habit of periodically checking in with family members, failed to do so for some time and was then reported missing. Jones is 5'3", approximately 105 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.
TEXARKANA, AR

