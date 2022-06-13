Free Microchip for Pets event will be June 25

TEXARKANA, Texas–A father who left his son’s corpse to decompose in his kitchen for years was sentenced Tuesday to a five-year term of probation in Bowie County. David McMichael, 67, was arrested March 29 on a charge of abuse of a corpse by New Boston, Texas, police after skeletonized remains were found in the kitchen of his home in the 1200 block of Merrilll Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the house by a family member who reported not seeing David McMichael or his adult son, Jason McMichael, for some time.

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO