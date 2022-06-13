Driver shortage affects SCAT route

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Allegiant Air flight leaving from Sarasota Thursday morning was forced to return after a bird strike, airport officials said. Flight 2593 to Akron, Ohio, took off from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport at 6:22 a.m. and reported birds were ingested through an engine, airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo told ABC7. The aircraft circled the airport and landed safely, some 40 minutes after takeoff.
This week on The Docket, one Florida criminal, an 8-time felon, captures himself on his own surveillance cameras dragging a dead woman’s body around his house. An open-and-shut case for police in Manatee County. Plus, a mother mourns the death of her young daughter who was gunned down in her own car at a Tampa intersection.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms rolled through Sarasota County shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday June 15. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour. The storm caused significant damage to powerlines, cars and trees around the area of 43rd Street and Old Bradenton Road...
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Pasco County that involved an ATV. According to troopers, a 61-year-old man and his passenger were driving down a private dirt road, west of Fog Hollow Drive in Wesley Chapel. The driver attempted to make a left turn but failed and overturned the ATV.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to a Tampa hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the area of 11th Street and East Seward Street, according to the Tampa Police Department. Authorities said the teen suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Police did not immediately release the cause or any […]
CLEARWATER, Fla. — As a fire burned through a residential building at the Regency Oaks senior living complex last week, a 20-year-old college student got back on the job to help save several residents. It's for those brave efforts that Madison Rushe was honored Thursday with a $500 scholarship....
It was closing time at a Bradenton Dollar General last Tuesday when employees noticed a rather unusual customer roaming around the store. It wasn't attempting to steal items or causing any commotion. It didn't even stand on two legs.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It seemed like a good idea – Drain the swamp and grow crops in the rich soil. But when you mess with mother nature, there can be consequences. An update today, Discovering more about the birds at the Celery Fields of Sarasota.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are reassuring the public that they can continue using The Manatee Parking Garage in downtown Bradenton. The garage, attached to the Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. must be torn down due to deterioration found. The Manatee County Commission says they are taking action after structural concerns were revealed with the structure.
Florida Teenager Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car While Riding ScooterSCDN Photo Archive. A 15-year-old Florida girl is reportedly in serious condition after being struck by a car while riding her scooter.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is Flag Day. It’s a day where we honor the American flag and the sacrifices made to keep our country safe. Several organizations and agencies on the Suncoast took time to post flag raising ceremonies, photos and videos. Here are a few of these posts.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will be holding job fairs throughout the summer and they will host on site interviews. These job fairs are being held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 15; Wednesday, June 29; Wednesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 20 at the Wakeland Support Center, located at 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton.
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Bay Area woman said she was the victim of a storage unit theft, and Manatee County deputies said it’s part of a recent trend. Sandra Goodin said she rented a unit from Xpress Storage in Bradenton and after two weeks it was broken into. "It's...
