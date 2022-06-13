ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Driver shortage affects SCAT route

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a driver shortage there are some interruptions to a...

www.mysuncoast.com

Mysuncoast.com

Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Allegiant Air flight leaving from Sarasota Thursday morning was forced to return after a bird strike, airport officials said. Flight 2593 to Akron, Ohio, took off from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport at 6:22 a.m. and reported birds were ingested through an engine, airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo told ABC7. The aircraft circled the airport and landed safely, some 40 minutes after takeoff.
SARASOTA, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Caught on Camera with a Body

This week on The Docket, one Florida criminal, an 8-time felon, captures himself on his own surveillance cameras dragging a dead woman’s body around his house. An open-and-shut case for police in Manatee County. Plus, a mother mourns the death of her young daughter who was gunned down in her own car at a Tampa intersection.
Mysuncoast.com

Watch: Eleven rescued when boat flips near Tampa Bay’s Beer Can Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Eleven people were rescued June 12 when their boat capsized off Beer Can Island in Hillsborough County, officials said. A distress call was received about 5:24 p.m. saying several people were stranded in water just east of Beer Can Island, about 2.5 miles west of Apollo Beach. A Hillsborough sheriff’s office helicopter arrived first and confirmed a boat was upside down in the water with several people swimming around it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Severe storms roll through the Suncoast causing damage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms rolled through Sarasota County shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday June 15. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour. The storm caused significant damage to powerlines, cars and trees around the area of 43rd Street and Old Bradenton Road...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

ATV falls on passenger post crash; man dies at scene

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Pasco County that involved an ATV. According to troopers, a 61-year-old man and his passenger were driving down a private dirt road, west of Fog Hollow Drive in Wesley Chapel. The driver attempted to make a left turn but failed and overturned the ATV.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WFLA

Teen rushed to hospital after Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to a Tampa hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the area of 11th Street and East Seward Street, according to the Tampa Police Department. Authorities said the teen suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Police did not immediately release the cause or any […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County talks replacement plans for downtown garage

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are reassuring the public that they can continue using The Manatee Parking Garage in downtown Bradenton. The garage, attached to the Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. must be torn down due to deterioration found. The Manatee County Commission says they are taking action after structural concerns were revealed with the structure.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast agencies honor Flag Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is Flag Day. It’s a day where we honor the American flag and the sacrifices made to keep our country safe. Several organizations and agencies on the Suncoast took time to post flag raising ceremonies, photos and videos. Here are a few of these posts.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

School District of Manatee County to offer on-site job interviews

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will be holding job fairs throughout the summer and they will host on site interviews. These job fairs are being held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 15; Wednesday, June 29; Wednesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 20 at the Wakeland Support Center, located at 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

