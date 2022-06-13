Little Shitty Vandals Destroy Wake Forest Joyner Park Restrooms

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released this June 15 report on the motorcyclist who led police on a chase that ended in a wreck late last week. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., a Deputy working the A-District tried to pull over a motorcycle traveling north from Kill Devil Hills to Kitty Hawk on Hwy 158. The motorcycle failed to yield to the Deputy’s lights and siren and made a U-Turn near Kitty Hawk Rd and proceeded to travel south on Hwy 158. The driver of the motorcycle then wrecked in the area of Henry’s Restaurant and fled on foot. The driver was apprehended a short time later on the beach near Tateway.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO