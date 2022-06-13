ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Little Shitty Vandals Destroy Wake Forest Joyner Park Restrooms

By Wake Forest News Staff
wfncnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the restrooms at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. Sometime late...

wfncnews.com

Comments / 4

Guest
3d ago

Probably some privileged kids that know they will not be held accountable because their parents are important people or they have a little money.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Wake Forest Fire Department Opens New Escape Garden

The Wake Forest Fire Department (WFFD) will host a heart-felt dedication service for the new Wake Forest Firefighters Memorial Garden at Fire Station #1 on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. The station is located at 420 Elm Avenue, and the Memorial Garden is situated at the corner of Elm and South Franklin Street.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Durham police investigating 6 burglaries in townhome community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating several recent incidents of burglaries in a townhome community. Police say six burglaries have been reported in the area of Lexington Street and Bedford Street since May 3, five of which occurred since June 8. These thefts occurred late at night,...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Postal worker charged in Rocky Mount after cyclist dies in crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has died after he was hit by a postal service truck driver while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 62-year-old Timothy Jenkins was riding his bicycle east on the sidewalk along Sunset Avenue and began to cross a parking lot when he was hit by a U.S. Postal Service truck exiting the Englewood Square parking lot. The driver of the truck was Randy Bassa, 52.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Cary minor flips Prius, transported to hospital, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary boy was transported to a hospital Wednesday night after he flipped his car over a median, rolling it once, police said. Cary police said the boy was driving on High House Road in Cary when he told police he thought a car turning onto the road from Sir Walker Lane was going to hit him.
CARY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Man who fled Dare Deputies on motorcycle held on $320,000 bond

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released this June 15 report on the motorcyclist who led police on a chase that ended in a wreck late last week. On June 9, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., a Deputy working the A-District tried to pull over a motorcycle traveling north from Kill Devil Hills to Kitty Hawk on Hwy 158. The motorcycle failed to yield to the Deputy’s lights and siren and made a U-Turn near Kitty Hawk Rd and proceeded to travel south on Hwy 158. The driver of the motorcycle then wrecked in the area of Henry’s Restaurant and fled on foot. The driver was apprehended a short time later on the beach near Tateway.
DARE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandals
wfncnews.com

A Guide to Spending the Afternoon in Downtown Wake Forest

Wake Forest, N.C. — A short drive from Raleigh, downtown Wake Forest offers a variety of restaurants and stores in its downtown area. If you head to downtown Wake Forest in the morning, or just need a ca…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

New 50-acre Durham park to honor prominent Black figures

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)- A new 50-acre park in Durham will open this weekend, and the park’s name will pay honor to two prominent Black figures. Durham Parks and Recreation will host a Grand Opening Celebration for Merrick-Moore Park at 632 N. Hoover Road on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County firefighters staying proactive in high heat conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As many of us try our best to avoid the heat, the same can not be said for our first responders. CBS 17 spoke with the fire chief for Northern Wake County and a Battalion Chief with Fuquay-Varina Fire Department. Both shared techniques on what fire fighters go through on a daily basis as it relates to dealing with fire during the summer.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Police: Rocky Mount men shot each other following fight

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department has confirmed two men shot each other Tuesday afternoon following a fight – leading to both being injured. Police said Dominick Lynch, 28, and Rico Battle, 34, knew each other and got into an altercation on Smith Street at approximately 2:30 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Sheriff asks public to help locate suspect vehicle near Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A breaking and entering of a home along Highway 124 near Macclesfield took place at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community in hopes of finding the suspect. Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s...
TARBORO, NC
WRAL News

Car crash blocks busy Cary intersection

Cary, N.C. — Minor injuries were reported in a two-car crash at a busy Cary intersection Wednesday morning. The crash occurred before 8 a.m. at High House Road and NW Maynard Road. Limited details were available, but both cars were severely damaged, one with extensive damage to the front...
CARY, NC
cbs17

2 suffer gunshot wounds in Rocky Mount, police confirm

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men suffered gunshot wounds in Rocky Mount on Tuesday in what police are saying are related crimes. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday the Rocky Mount Police Department first responded to the 500 block of Smith Street to find Rico Battle, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WXII 12

Burlington: Black bear spotted, use caution

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A large black bear has been spotted in Burlington, police said. Burlington police tweeted about a black bear sighting on Tuesday. The sighting was in the area of Saddle Club Road and Pineway Drive. Civilians are advised to stay away from the animal, do not attempt...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Downed tree blocks Wade Ave. near Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A downed tree is blocking lanes of Wade Avenue near downtown Raleigh early Thursday. The tree fell naturally early in the morning and not due to a crash, Raleigh police said. Lanes of Wade Avenue are closed just at Glenwood Avenue until crews can remove...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy