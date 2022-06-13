ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Erie County again at ‘medium risk’

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has again noted that Erie County is at medium risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Last month, Erie County was bumped into the high category as cases rose weekly. Then, the daily average from week to week was more than 100 reported cases. Now, rates have fallen.

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

The Erie County Department of Health now is reporting a daily average of 53 COVID-19 cases, out of 369 total cases, for the week of June 6-12.

Seven deaths were reported from May 19 to May 30, increasing the total death count to 815.

As of June 12, among the total reported in deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Reported Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown
Not vaccinated 31 92 536 659 81%
Partially vaccinated 0 4 30 34 4%
Fully vaccinated without a booster 2 17 74 93 11%
Additional dose 0 3 26 29 3%
Total 815 100%

During the week of June 6-June 12 — 242 vaccines were administered, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 182,922 with the following breakdown:

Persons Of eligible population Of total population
Partially vaccinated 9.2% 8.7%
Fully vaccinated 62.5% 59.1%
Received first booster 31.7% 30.0%
Received second booster 5.7% 5.4%

Get Vaccinated

For list of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

Get Tested

For list of local sites offering free testing, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information

Community Levels

According to the CDC Data Tracker that shows COVID-19 Community Levels , Erie County currently has a medium level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include the following:

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary and booster doses when eligible.
  • Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.
  • If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consider masking indoors and rapid testing before gatherings.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.

