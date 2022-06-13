Police: Man smashed front doors of Westboro safety center, pointed red laser at officers

WESTBORO, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after officials say he smashed the front doors of a building in Westboro and pointed a red laser at police officers early Monday morning.

Kevin M. Tupper, of Northboro, was arrested on charges including defacing or damaging property, breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, breaking and entering motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property, according to the Westboro Police Department.

Dispatchers at the Westboro Public Safety Communications Center heard a loud crash outside the fire station on Milk Street around 3:30 a.m. and spotted Tupper smashing two doors leading to the vestibule of the building with an unknown object, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Tupper allegedly pointed an infrared thermometer with a red laser at them. He then allegedly refused to drop the thermometer and was quickly taken into custody.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Tupper broke into an on-duty firefighter’s vehicle during the incident, according to police.

It’s not clear when Tupper will be called to court.

