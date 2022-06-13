ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man smashed front doors of Westboro safety center, pointed red laser at officers

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K36AT_0g9P5pRL00

WESTBORO, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after officials say he smashed the front doors of a building in Westboro and pointed a red laser at police officers early Monday morning.

Kevin M. Tupper, of Northboro, was arrested on charges including defacing or damaging property, breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, breaking and entering motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property, according to the Westboro Police Department.

Dispatchers at the Westboro Public Safety Communications Center heard a loud crash outside the fire station on Milk Street around 3:30 a.m. and spotted Tupper smashing two doors leading to the vestibule of the building with an unknown object, officials said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Tupper allegedly pointed an infrared thermometer with a red laser at them. He then allegedly refused to drop the thermometer and was quickly taken into custody.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Tupper broke into an on-duty firefighter’s vehicle during the incident, according to police.

It’s not clear when Tupper will be called to court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Police: Man kicked in door and stole cigarette pack

NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man is accused of kicking down the front door of a north 13th Street residence and stealing a pack of cigarettes. The Otoe County Attorney’s Office has filed burglary, obstruction and theft charges against 29-year-old Chase Borrego. Borrego,who was arrested nearby, told...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Melvin' escorted home

HAMBURG – An escort of law enforcement officers filled Hamburg’s Main Street Wednesday as family friends, classmates and supporters of a fallen deputy showed their respect. Fire and rescue personnel were stationed along the route and dozens who gathered in town told stories of watching the boy they...
HAMBURG, IA
WOWT

Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided responding to a road rage call Tuesday. Law enforcement was notified of an armed party in a car. They located the suspect at 84th Street and Lincoln Road. A felony traffic stop was attempted when the two responding cruisers...
kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County accident results in fatality

(Macedonia) -- A nine-year-old boy has died following a Pottawattamie County traffic accident. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Dye Streets in Macedonia. Authorities say the boy was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a motorcycle. Responding law enforcement and paramedics administered life-saving measures and transported the boy to Mercy Hospital where he later passed. The 51-year-old driver of the motorcycle was uninjured.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Laser#Boston#Westboro#Northboro#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
KETV.com

Fremont County, Iowa deputy killed after crash involving combine

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — On Tuesday at approximately 12:38 p.m. in Fremont County, Iowa, Austin "Melvin" Richardson, 37, was headed northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street when he collided with a southbound combine in the area. Richardson, a deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff's office, was killed as...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police investigating gym locker thefts

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A pair of customers recently left a Council Bluffs gym feeling hot and not because of a workout. Their lockers had been cleaned out by a thief. A thief didn’t just steal cash and credit cards from Amanda Kring. “We had to re-key our...
News Channel Nebraska

Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged. It happened near an apartment complex near Elkhorn Middle School. The home itself was damaged, but authorities said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fremont County Sheriff reports deputy’s death after crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a deputy after a crash Tuesday afternoon. The release states the deputy was driving north on Highway 275 near 260th Street and his car collided with a combine going south in the same area. Officials identified...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Officials mourning after fatal accident in Iowa

SIDNEY - Law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies are mourning following a fatal accident in Fremont County Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred on Highway 275 north of Hamburg at 12:38 p.m. A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office press release says Deputy Austin “Melvin”...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa sheriff’s deputy killed in crash with combine

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa – A sheriff’s deputy in southwest Iowa died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a combine. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 275 near 260th Street, south of Sidney, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was traveling northbound when his SUV collided with a southbound […]
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Parking lot threats worry Omaha-metro umpire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College World Series doesn’t just bring fans to Omaha. Hundreds of baseball players will be here, too, as teams from youth through high-school ages take part in tournaments across the Omaha-metro. That requires dozens of umpires. One talked with 6 News about some recent...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Collision rolls pickup north of Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue responded Monday afternoon to a Highway 75 accident south of Johnson’s Gas N Go. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup driven by a 52-year-old Nebraska City man had slowed on the highway to turn east onto Birch Road.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Elkhorn neighborhood's explosive Tuesday

ELKHORN, Neb. — In Elkhorn on Tuesday, a neighborhood near 206th and Cleveland streets became unnaturally explosive. Around 6 p.m., the neighborhood near Westridge Elementary was disrupted by an exploding cargo van in a homeowner's driveway. The owner says that a natural gas tank in the back of the...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Omaha man who recorded people in restroom of retirement home pleads guilty

An Omaha man charged with secretly recording people who were using the restroom at a west Omaha retirement center and in his home has pleaded guilty. Jason Hunter, 43, pleaded to a total of 12 counts of unlawful intrusion by recording an image or video of a person without their consent.
Western Iowa Today

Lenox Woman Charged with Burglary and Assault

(Creston) A Lenox woman faces assault and burglary charges concerning an incident in Creston. Police arrested 45-year-old Shannon Lynne Cox at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday at 706 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged Cox with Assault causing serious injury and attempted burglary 1st degree. Officers transported Cox to the Union County Jail and later released her on a $26,000 cash or surety bond.
LENOX, IA
tncontentexchange.com

Missing kayaker found by local law enforcement

Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy