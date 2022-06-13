ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Police arrest body-armor-wearing man who charged at officers

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man was charged with several crimes including abduction and attempted capital murder following an incident at his home, according to Chesterfield Police.

A woman called police to the 4500 block of Centralia Road, off Chester Road, at about 3:30 a.m. on June 12, 2022.

She claimed a man she knew would not let her and her boyfriend leave. The woman had escaped the home before calling the police.

"When officers arrived, the adult male victim ran out of the house and the suspect, identified as Christopher A. Courteau, 29, ran upstairs," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Courteau came back downstairs wearing body armor and holding a revolver. Officers ordered him to put the gun down; Courteau initially ignored the orders, but then put the gun on a table and immediately charged an officer."

Officers eventually took Courteau into custody and charged him with:

  • Abduction 2x
  • Attempted capital murder 2x
  • Brandishing 3x
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony 3x
  • Assault on a law enforcement officer 5x
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling
  • Malicious wounding
  • Unlawful wounding
  • Attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Use of body armor while committing a crime Obstruction of justice

"The investigation indicates that Courteau is the male victim's roommate, and the female victim is the male victim's girlfriend," an email from Chesterfield Police explained. "Courteau is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

