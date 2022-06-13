Rivian R1S Buyers Facing Fresh Delays

The New York Times ran a piece on the changes coming for truckers and the trucking industry. The through-line seems to be that as autonomous trucks reshape how cargo gets from one place to another, "the support system that serves [truckers] is at risk of disappearing," referring to the variously excellent or miserable truck stops set like waypoints on the U.S. highway system. The article says there are 550,000 over-the-road truckers and touches on a number of other troubles they face as well — complicated driving regulations, punishing hours, expensive food on the road, and the egregious difficulty of finding a place to park. That's where the piece is on the most solid ground. As for autonomous trucking, yes, it's coming, but as with autonomous cars, the mass adoption of self-driving trucks needs decades to overcome issues like geography, weather, and human nature.
