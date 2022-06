JACKSON COUNTY, MI – People can expect to see movement soon at the site of a new technology park in Blackman Township. The 145-acre Jackson Technology Park North on County Farm Road has been in the works for five years, and officials are gearing up to begin construction in 2022, Tim Rogers, Enterprise Group of Jackson president, said. The park is expected to create 40 manufacturing jobs, retain 136 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment, officials said.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO