ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Philip Baker Hall, of ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Magnolia,’ dies at 90

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBkFk_0g9P41rp00

Philip Baker Hall, best remembered as a library investigator on “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90.

Hall’s wife, Holly Wolfle Hall, said that he died Sunday in Glendale, California. A cause of death was not released, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson sought out Hall for films including “Hard Eight,” “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.”

Hall famously was cast on “Seinfeld” as Lt. Joe Bookman, a library investigator who comes after Jerry Seinfeld for a years-overdue copy of “Tropic of Cancer.”

Hall was also cast as Richard Nixon in Robert Altman’s 1984 drama “Secret Honor.” He had parts in “The Truman Show,” “The Insider,” “Zodiac,” “Argo” and “Rush Hour,” according to The Associated Press.

Hall is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Says a Straight Actor Wouldn’t Do ‘Philadelphia’ Today: ‘We’re Beyond That Now’

Click here to read the full article. Tom Hanks is looking back on playing a gay lead with his Oscar-winning turn in “Philadelphia.” The 1993 film, based on a true story, earned Hanks his first Academy Award for playing lawyer Andrew Beckett, who filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against his firm after he is fired upon disclosing his HIV diagnosis. Denzel Washington co-starred as the attorney who took on Beckett’s case. “Let’s address ‘could a straight man do what I did in ‘Philadelphia’ now?'” Hanks told The New York Times. “No, and rightly so.” Hanks continued, “The whole point of ‘Philadelphia’ was don’t be...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy