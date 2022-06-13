Heat Advisory issued for Carter, Ripley, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for south central and southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Union, Jackson, southwestern Franklin, northeastern Bollinger, Perry and northern Cape Girardeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 650 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ava to near Alliance. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murphysboro around 700 AM CDT. Carbondale and De Soto around 705 AM CDT. Cedar Lake Area around 710 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Millersville and Cobden. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 106 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO