Franklin County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Northern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Glenwood to 14 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vernon, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Geneva, Samson, Eglin Air Force Base, Bradford, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Freeport, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Wausau, Westville, Ebro, Coffee Springs and Black. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Tallahassee, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Midway, Tallahassee, Havana, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Florence, Jamieson, Miccosukee, Iamonia, Eight Mile Pond, Tallahassee Mall and Tallahassee Regional A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT/545 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALE...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND HOUSTON COUNTIES IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...WEST CENTRAL GADSDEN AND NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY COUNTIES IN BIG BEND OF FLORIDA At 619 PM EDT/519 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to 7 miles north of Blountstown, moving west at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Marianna, Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malone, Sneads, Rehobeth, Cottondale, Grand Ridge, Greenwood and Grimes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

