7 shot at weekend house party in South Fulton, shooter on the run

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people were shot at a house party in South Fulton County Saturday night and the shooter has still not been caught, police said.

The South Fulton Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 6500 block of Woodford Road around 11:15 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, showed up at the party and started shooting at attendees.

All seven victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in the neighborhood, where he learned that bullets also hit several homes.

Willie Jones said he was inside his house with his family and there was a large party just a couple of homes down.

“I noticed there was a crowd out there in the street, I guess having a party. There was a confrontation going on,” Jones said. “That’s when I heard like a firecracker and then my nephew told me they were gunshots.”

Police said several people fired shots.

Jones said his home was pierced by bullets. There was still a bullet on his carpet.

“I’m like man, what’s going on out there, because we don’t normally have that in the neighborhood,” Jones said. “When things happen like this, you got to be concerned.”

Jones said this is normally a quiet area with more senior citizens living in the neighborhood. Jones said that’s one of the main reasons he moved to the area. Now, he’s nervous.

“Why we can’t get together, to just enjoy one another without all of the chaos all of the time?” Jones said.

