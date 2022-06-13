Pokémon voice actor Billy Kametz, 35, dead after colon cancer diagnosis

Billy Kametz, best known for voicing Ren in “Pokémon Journeys,” has died. He was 35.

The tragic news was shared on a GoFundMe page originally set up to help with his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis, which he publicly revealed less than two months ago.

“This isn’t the update I wanted to write. Billy left us earlier this week,” page organizer A Jinnie McManus wrote in an update.

“Anyone who has met Billy will tell you he is one of the most sincere, humble and loving people they have ever met,” his official obituary reads . “His infectious personality and smile always lit up a room with so much joy and happiness.”

In a YouTube video posted April 26, Kametz called his diagnosis a “freak of nature thing that happened,” but he was still trying to be optimistic.

‘I’m staying really positive, and that’s the biggest reason that I wanted to make this video,’ he said to his fans.

“It’s just to let you know that I have so much support, so much positivity surrounding me … I just want to let you guys know that I’m not going to quit, I’m not going to stop fighting, and I’m gonna get through this.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIyQO4VZWJc?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Kametz’s big break came when he landed an entertainment job on the Disney Cruise line. He also played Aladdin in Disneyland’s Musical Spectacular.

His other voice-acting credits include Josuke in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” Galo in “Promare,” Rui in “Demon Slayer,” Osomatsu in “Mr. Osomatsu,” White Blood Cell in “Cells at Work!” and Dr. Maruki in “Persona 5 Royal.”