Michigan track and field assistant coach James Henry is retiring after a 42-year coaching career with the program. Henry, who announced his retirement on Tuesday, was the first Black head coach of a Michigan varsity athletics team when he was promoted in 1985 after four years as a UM sprints and jumps assistant coach. He became the winningest women's track and field coach in Big Ten history in 33 years as head coach as well as another four seasons sharing head coach duties with Jerry Clayton for the combined men's and women's program.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO