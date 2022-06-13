Coeur d’Alene Police investigating report of someone exposing their genitals during Pride in the Park

COEUR D’ALENE. ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is investigating whether or not a dancer’s genitals were exposed during Saturday’s Pride in the Park.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of the situation and will assist CDAPD if needed.

CDAPD says people called to complain about the individual on the stage at the bandshell, alleging that someone exposed their genitals. Those who called did not see what happened first hand.

Detectives have made contact with the dancer. They will complete the investigation this afternoon and will send it to the Coeur d’Alene City Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Pride in the Park featured a variety of performances throughout the day.

Thirty-one people were arrested near the event for conspiracy to riot. It was later determined that those arrested were part of Patriot Front, a white nationalist group.

Those arrested were released on bond and will have a court hearing at a later date.

RELATED: 31 members of Patriot Front arrested over the weekend will not appear in court Monday

READ: Police: 31 members of white nationalist group arrested near Coeur d’Alene pride event

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.