Microsoft is building toward a spectacular 2023 for Xbox

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s looking like 2023 could be an outstanding year for Xbox, even if that comes at the cost of 2022’s lineup. During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, Microsoft only showed games it expects to launch within the next 12 months. Many of these games were from Xbox...

www.digitaltrends.com

TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Dates and discounts to expect on Nintendo Switch, games and more

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on 12 and 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on Playstation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, with early discounts of up to 50 per cent confirmed to start appearing as soon as 21 June. The online giant will be slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs...
FIFA
TechRadar

Hideo Kojima fans are already trying to cancel his Xbox game

Kojima Productions' next big game project is heading to Xbox. Partnering with Xbox Game Studios, Hideo Kojima's development team aims to create a game that will heavily utilize cloud technology in some way. Hideo Kojima himself announced the project in a brief appearance at the Xbox Bethesda showcase, essentially confirming...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play. Here’s why

Overwatch 2 is going free-to-play this October. The upcoming competitive shooter from an embattled Activision Blizzard was expected to launch in 2023, but we learned that it was coming a bit earlier than expected and would be free during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. Still, this is a shocking shift for one of Blizzard’s biggest franchises and one that has a lot of implications for the pace of updates and new content.
VIDEO GAMES
