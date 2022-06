Sign up for FIN, the best newsletter about fintech. Get it in your inbox. For a time, Coinbase looked like one of the great success stories of the cryptocurrency era. The company built one of the best-known and most reliable crypto exchanges in the world (although most of its customers are in the US). Its assets under management ballooned from $11 billion in 2018 to $223 billion in 2021. And its initial public offering in April 2021 was exquisitely timed to harness bitcoin’s upward trajectory. The Observer included Coinbase in its 2022 list of the most important companies in decentralized finance.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO