Estate of Robert Jack Whalen

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District has adopted a Preliminary Budget for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, for fiscal year 2022/2023, which the Preliminary Budget can be reviewed during the week days at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that said Board of Directors of the said District will meet at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, on August 10, 2022, at the hour of 1 :00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for said Fire Protection District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO