Quincy, CA

Estate of Robert Jack Whalen

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Robert Jack Whalen decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Robert Jack Whalen. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Denise M. Shoppe in the...

Plumas County News

ORDINANCE NO. 22-1144

SECTION 2 – 5.204 District Attorney/Public Administrator. The salary of the District Attorney/Public Administrator shall be $150,987.20 as of May 24, 2022. SECTION II. Operative Date: Effective Date: Publication: Codification. The Operative Date of this Ordinance is May 24, 2022. The Ordinance shall become effective 30 days after its...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

PG&E, Foundation give grants to restaurants including one in Chester

California restaurants still struggling with impacts of the pandemic are getting a boost from the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation), including eight in the North State. The Foundation’s $500,000 charitable contribution to CRF will fund $3,000 grants to 144 hometown restaurants in 28 counties in Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) service area, as well as operating support for CRF.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Notice of Public Hearing

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on:. SUMMARY OF PROPOSED ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE TITLE 9 PLANNING AND ZONING, CHAPTER 2 ZONING, ARTICLE 2 DEFINITIONS, SEC. 9-2.276 – “PUBLIC SERVICE FACILITY”. On May 5,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sierra Pacific Industries donates forklift to Quincy Fire

Thanks to Sierra Pacific Industries’ Quincy plant, the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department received a much needed piece of equipment for their training facilities located at the fire station on Lawrence Street — the 1980s Taylor Eagle forklift is capable of lifting up to 25,000 pounds. SPI Plant Manager...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County, CA
California State
Plumas County, CA
California Government
Quincy, CA
Quincy, CA
Lassen County News

Lassen Municipal Utility District announces decision regarding Hayden Hill

LMUD’s General Manager, Pat Holley, announced that the utility district intends to remove the Hayden Hill transmission line. As part of the announcement, a letter was sent earlier this month to local government officials and community partners. “As prescribed in the 1991, Hayden Hill Mine Reclamation Plan, LMUD plans...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

City of Portola urges residents to prepare for fire and talks budget

The Wednesday, June 8 meeting of the City of Portola city council opened with the pledge of allegiance and then went into public comment. Public comment was received from resident Ashlee Sims regarding the position opening with the city clerk, with Sims stating that the position vacancy for city clerk and subsequent filling of the position with a deputy clerk “should have appointed by city council.”
PORTOLA, CA
Mountain Democrat

Maximum sentence for molester

Jeffrey Keith Aiello was sentenced to 100 years to life for molesting six children between 1999 and 2015. Prosecutors with the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said Department 2 of the El Dorado County Superior Court was packed with victims, family members, jurors and law enforcement Tuesday to witness Aiello receive his sentence for crimes that occurred in El Dorado, Contra Costa and Nevada counties.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Final votes are counted — Johns, Froggatt, McGowan and Engel win their races

One week after the June 7 Primary, the final votes have been counted and though the numbers have changed, the results have not. Sheriff Todd Johns defeated challenger Dwight Cline; while appointed incumbent Assessor Cindie Froggatt is now the elected assessor; Tom McGowan will represent the Lake Almanor area as District 3 Supervisor, and Jeff Engel retains his position as District 5 Supervisor representing Mohawk Valley to portions of Quincy.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Structure fire in Lassen County contained

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple agencies responded to a multi-family structure fire Wednesday morning, according to the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit. The building received heavy smoke and water damage. The cause of the structure fire is still under investigation. The Westwood Fire Department, Clear Creek Fire Department, Peninsula Fire Protection...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas vote tallies should be available after 4 today

There are more than 1,900 additional votes to be counted today to determine the outcome of the June 7 Primary in Plumas County. Those are the ballots that were waiting to be verified on Election Day and that arrived postmarked June 7. Clerk/Recorder Marcy DeMartile said the remaining 1900-plus votes...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

County releases latest wildfire recovery newsletter

Plumas County released its most recent newsletter today, June 16, designed to keep the public informed of post Dixie and Beckwourth Fire recovery efforts. (Attached below.) Additionally, anyone who would like information regarding Dixie and Beckwourth Fire recovery can visit the county’s website at www.plumascounty.us and click on 2021 Fire information tab. There are links and current information available.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Preliminary Budget, Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District has adopted a Preliminary Budget for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, for fiscal year 2022/2023, which the Preliminary Budget can be reviewed during the week days at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that said Board of Directors of the said District will meet at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, on August 10, 2022, at the hour of 1 :00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for said Fire Protection District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

PDH discusses OB program, housing, new hospital

The OB program. A skilled nursing facility. A new hospital. Employee housing. Any one of those endeavors would tax a rural healthcare district, but Plumas District Hospital is facing them all at once. During the June 9 board of directors meeting, hospital staff and the directors discussed the four issues that although separate are also intertwined.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Notice Of Qualification Requirement And Competitive Selection Process

The Seneca Healthcare District (“District”) hereby gives notice that it intends to request competitive proposals for Design-Build services for the Replacement Critical-Access Hospital, Skilled Nursing Facility and Outpatient Services (“Project”), and that the District has determined that Design-Build Entities must be qualified prior to submitting a proposal. Qualification Statements must be submitted no later than:
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

District Attorney addresses threat to Portola High School ceremony

A rumor circulated last Friday that a threat had been made to Portola High School’s graduation ceremony scheduled for that evening. On Monday morning, June 13, District Attorney David Hollister addressed this particular threat, as well as the protocols that are in place to address all such incidents. Hollister...
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas releases latest COVID numbers; cases, positivity rate dropping

Plumas County Public Health is reporting COVID numbers weekly and announced today, June 16, that there have been 17 new cases of COVID reported over the past seven days; 32 were reported on June 9. There are currently 36 people in isolation and no individuals are hospitalized. The test positivity...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Brandie Fire Update for Wednesday Morning

(Yuba County foothills, CA) – The Brandie Fire in the Yuba County foothills was reported 85% contained at 72 acres in the latest update from Cal Fire, at 7:24 last evening. No reported injuries or structure damage or threats. The cause is under investigation. The Park Fire in Bangor...
kubaradio.com

Marysville Fire Quickly Extinguished Yesterday & Brandie Fire Update

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Cal Fire reported at 7:00 last evening, that the Brandie Fire in the Yuba County foothills is 95% contained at 72 acres, with no injuries or structure damage. In Marysville, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire at 12th & Walnut yesterday. It was reported extinguished quickly...
MARYSVILLE, CA

