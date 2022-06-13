PD: Waterbury teen charged after being found in possession of a gun

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly possessing a gun.

Police said on Friday around 12:30 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation in the area of North Main Street and West Farms Street due to numerous weapons, narcotics, and other quality of life issues.

Waterbury police said they were able to identify a 16-year-old male who was found to be in possession of a Polymer 80 9mm semi-automatic handgun with 10 live rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

The teen was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal sale or transfer of a firearm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.