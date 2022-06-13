ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

PD: Waterbury teen charged after being found in possession of a gun

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly possessing a gun.

Police said on Friday around 12:30 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation in the area of North Main Street and West Farms Street due to numerous weapons, narcotics, and other quality of life issues.

Waterbury police said they were able to identify a 16-year-old male who was found to be in possession of a Polymer 80 9mm semi-automatic handgun with 10 live rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

The teen was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal sale or transfer of a firearm.

Comments / 8

jay
3d ago

And what they forgot to say was that the teen was released without bond to someone who said they knew him. Lamont made a home visit to assure all the relatives that he would be set free and made sure they were Demorat voters

Reply(3)
5
Taxed2Death
3d ago

Charged?? Gun reform? How about a mandatory 10 year sentence? MURPHY WHERE IS YOUR BIG MOUTH NOW?

Reply
4
Joe Como
3d ago

so how did all of the gun laws stop a 16 year old from getting a gun.

Reply
6
 

