Pittsburgh, PA

$5.2M traffic, pedestrian safety project underway in Pittsburgh's South Side

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh officials said Monday that work is underway on a project aiming to improve pedestrian and vehicle safety at several intersections in the South Side Flats, South Side Slopes and Mount Oliver. Upgrades include traffic and pedestrian signal improvements, curb...

PITTSBURGH, PA

