Park City, UT

Billionaire Russell Weiner buys Utah’s most expensive home

By Shad Snell
 3 days ago

PARK CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s most expensive home is no longer on the market. The home listed at $42 million was purchased by billionaire Russell Weiner for $39.6 Million. Weiner is the creator of Rockstar Energy Drink.

According to the CEO of Engel & Völkers, Paul Benson, the deal set a record for most expensive home in Utah’s history. The previous record was set in 2019 when a home was sold for $32 million. The home was also sold by Engel & Völkers.

Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine, “Monitor’s Rest” sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the Fall of 2021 — features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and an attached lockout guesthouse with eight custom built-in queen bed bunk rooms.

  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
  Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City
    Courtesy: Engel & Völkers Park City

“The fact that such a magnificent home was created here and brokered so quickly illustrates the immense appeal of Utah, and Park City in particular,” says Paul Benson.

A full in-depth tour of the home can be seen here.

Comments / 3

Joy lynn Grover
3d ago

sounds perfectly crazy for anyone to be able to have money like that to spend when there's so many people that do without especially our veterans those that have nothing and are living on the streets they could use a heck of a lot of help

Reply
3
 

ABC4

ABC4

