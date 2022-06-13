Billionaire Russell Weiner buys Utah’s most expensive home
PARK CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s most expensive home is no longer on the market. The home listed at $42 million was purchased by billionaire Russell Weiner for $39.6 Million. Weiner is the creator of Rockstar Energy Drink.
According to the CEO of Engel & Völkers, Paul Benson, the deal set a record for most expensive home in Utah’s history. The previous record was set in 2019 when a home was sold for $32 million. The home was also sold by Engel & Völkers.
Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine, "Monitor's Rest" sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the Fall of 2021 — features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and an attached lockout guesthouse with eight custom built-in queen bed bunk rooms.
"The fact that such a magnificent home was created here and brokered so quickly illustrates the immense appeal of Utah, and Park City in particular," says Paul Benson.
A full in-depth tour of the home can be seen here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
