Troup County, GA

13-year-old girl drowns, grandmother critical after tragedy at Georgia lake

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found in a lake.

Makayla Prather, 13, did not survive. Stephanie Walker, 40, is in critical condition.

Walker is Prather’s grandmother, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they were called to West Point Lake on Saturday regarding two possible drowning victims.

They first found Walker unconscious in the water. A dive team with Columbus Fire and Rescue recovered Prather’s body Saturday evening.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office now believes one of the victims became distressed in the water and the other went in to try and help.

Investigators are not sure which family member was distressed and which one helped since there were no witnesses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say it appears to be a tragic accident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

