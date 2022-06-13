ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith's Concert At Mohegan Sun Arena Canceled After Singer Announces Cancer Diagnosis

 3 days ago
Toby Keith Photo Credit: By Lenny Francioni - http://www.navy.mil/view_image.asp?id=14617, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=136172

Country music singer Toby Keith's concert at Mohegan Sun Arena in eastern Connecticut this summer has been canceled.

Mohegan Sun announced on Monday, June 13, that Keith's concert that was set for Saturday, July 30, at the arena in Uncasville was canceled due to illness.

The announcement comes the day after Keith announced he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has received chemo, radiation, and surgery over the past six months.

"I need time to breathe, recover and relax," he said in a Facebook post. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait."

Mohegan Sun said ticket holders will be emailed with more information about the cancellation.

