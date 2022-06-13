ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BHP open to potash partner, but plans to enter fertilizer business alone - executive

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - BHP Group is open to taking on a partner as it builds its first potash mine in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, but can also go it alone and is not currently involved in any discussions with rival Nutrien Ltd, a senior BHP executive said on Monday.

“We are more than happy and willing to work with partners. We don’t need a partner though,” said Ragnar Udd, BHP President of Minerals Americas, in an interview with Reuters. “So it has to be really about what’s that partner actually going to be contributing to the mix.”

