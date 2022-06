To help Mizuhara realize her dream of starring in a movie that her grandmother can see on the big screen, Kazuya creates a crowdfunding campaign. And although it’s a new source of hope for both of them, the clock is still ticking. Will they be able to get the money and make a film in time? A new relationship unfolds between the pair as they go from rental and client to actress and producer!

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO