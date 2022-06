The Trenton R-9 Board of Education June 14th heard information on the governor’s proposal to raise the minimum teachers salary to $38,000 and on the Career Ladder Program. Superintendent Rob Deaver reported the governor had not yet approved the grant program to raise the minimum teachers salary, but the governor is expected to approve it. It would be optional to participate in the program. The state would cover 70% of the cost, and the district would be responsible for 30%.

