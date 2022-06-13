Salinas middle schooler wins wrestling triple crown award

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Salinas middle schooler has just earned a Triple Crown award for 12 and under and 135 pounds in California in 2022.

Ayden Schlotthauer, 12, is going into 6th grade with more accomplishments than most wrestlers twice his age.

During the state tournament, Ayden did not give up any points and pinned his opponent in 28 seconds in the championship match. Ayden finished the season going 42-4 for the year.

The Santa Clara Valley Wrestling Association awarded Ayden with a "Grand Champion" belt, given to the wrestler with the most wins in their division. Schlotthauer and Patrick Garcia and Michael Andrade also led G-Style Wrestling to win the 2022 CA Novice Boy Team Championship.

Ayden's mother, Maria, also said that he has received "CAUSAW Folkstyle State Champion -CAUSAW Greco State Champion -CAUSAW Freestyle State Champion -San Joaquin Wrestling Association Folkstyle Champion -Santa Clara Valley Folkstyle Champion -Santa Clara Valley Freestyle Champion -Santa Clara Valley Greco Champion -Santa Clara Valley Grand Champion in freestyle/folk style."

Ayden trains out of G-style Wrestling in Salinas.

