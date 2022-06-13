ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas middle schooler wins wrestling triple crown award

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tisoW_0g9Oxpcr00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Salinas middle schooler has just earned a Triple Crown award for 12 and under and 135 pounds in California in 2022.

Ayden Schlotthauer, 12, is going into 6th grade with more accomplishments than most wrestlers twice his age.

During the state tournament, Ayden did not give up any points and pinned his opponent in 28 seconds in the championship match. Ayden finished the season going 42-4 for the year.

The Santa Clara Valley Wrestling Association awarded Ayden with a "Grand Champion" belt, given to the wrestler with the most wins in their division. Schlotthauer and Patrick Garcia and Michael Andrade also led G-Style Wrestling to win the 2022 CA Novice Boy Team Championship.

Ayden's mother, Maria, also said that he has received "CAUSAW Folkstyle State Champion -CAUSAW Greco State Champion -CAUSAW Freestyle State Champion -San Joaquin Wrestling Association Folkstyle Champion -Santa Clara Valley Folkstyle Champion -Santa Clara Valley Freestyle Champion -Santa Clara Valley Greco Champion -Santa Clara Valley Grand Champion in freestyle/folk style."

Ayden trains out of G-style Wrestling in Salinas.

The post Salinas middle schooler wins wrestling triple crown award appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
salinasvalleytribune.com

Gonzales High grad to continue football career in Washington

GONZALES — While heading up north to check out colleges for his brother, Gonzales High School senior Gabriel Mendez was then just a kid entering the eighth grade trying to enjoy his summer and not be stuck in a car for a 15-hour road trip. Mendez, who graduated last...
KION News Channel 5/46

Coach gives Greenfield a fighting chance with non-profit boxing gym

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- "Usually Greenfield is just a town you pass by, not come for positive news," said the owner of A.V.I.L.A Victory Boxing, Rigo Avila. Avila runs the non-profit boxing gym out of his garage on the 600 block of Palm Avenue. To give the community a positive outlet and maybe even foster greatness. The post Coach gives Greenfield a fighting chance with non-profit boxing gym appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Salinas native gives UCLA commencement speech in front of 10,000 people

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The 2022 UCLA Latinx Graduation Student Commencement started with words from someone whose roots are in the ground of Salinas. Yuliana Barrón Pérez is the daughter of Mexican farmworkers and is proud of the sacrifices her parents made to get her to walk down the stage as a college graduate. "In The post WATCH: Salinas native gives UCLA commencement speech in front of 10,000 people appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Salinas, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Salinas, CA
Sports
City
Salinas, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
KSBW.com

Salinas French bulldog heads to the Westminster Dog Show

SALINAS, Calif. — Enzo is the second ranked French bulldog in the nation, heading to the Westminster Dog Show in New York on Wednesday. Enzo was born in Ohio but was raised in Salinas by his owner Melissa Mulchahey. Mulchahey, who has been in the world of purebred dogs...
SALINAS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision in Monterey County Kills Four Valley Residents

Officials in Monterey County reported that four residents from the Central Valley were killed in a crash on the morning of Monday, June 13, 2022. The fatal car accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. in King City. The California Highway Patrol described the incident as a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fosters Freeze to open second location in north Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The California-based fast-food chain is adding a second location in North Salinas by early Fall. This is the first location to open in 13 years and comes 68 years after the original Fosters was built in Salinas. The second location will be owned and operated by Jared and Bruce Abbott. Bruce's father The post Fosters Freeze to open second location in north Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Garcia
legalexaminer.com

Four Central Valley Women Tragically Killed in Monterey County Collision

Four women from Central Valley tragically lost their lives after a head-on collision in Monterey County. The devastating accident occurred Monday morning, sometime before 6:20 a.m., south of Monterey on June 13, 2022. reports it happened near the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. The California Highway Patrol arrived...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mini golf pub to open on Cannery Row in Fall

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Tipsy Putt gives mini-golfers an excuse for shooting poorly by adding a pub to the mix. The company will add its fourth location to Monterey's Cannery Row in the Fall. The craft brew pub and restaurant adds mini-golf and other games, local art, a large patio, multiple party spaces, and a secret The post Mini golf pub to open on Cannery Row in Fall appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com

King City gang members convicted of 2019 Greenfield murder

SALINAS VALLEY — A Monterey County jury has convicted two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, were found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting at an occupied dwelling and street terrorism on June 16 in connection with the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Wrestling#Triple Crown#Santa Clara Valley#Highschoolsports#Combat#G Style Wrestling
Nationwide Report

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Xiong Lee, from Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua, of Merced, 36-year-old Pa Vue, from Fresno, and 45-year-old Mary Lee, of Fresno, as the victims who lost their lives following a crash Monday in Monterey County that also caused injuries to 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 6:20 a.m. in the area of Jolon Road and Mission Road [...]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey restaurant recommended in this year's Michelin Guide

MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey restaurant was among 17 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide and added to California's section of top-notch restaurants. Video: Carmel's Yafa earns Central Coast's first Michelin nod. “By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we...
kingcityrustler.com

Cal Water sets irrigation restrictions for Salinas and King City districts

SALINAS VALLEY — As part of its drought management and response plan, California Water Service (Cal Water) officially entered Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan on June 10 in its Salinas and King City districts. Stage 2 includes additional outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties.
lookout.co

7 close to home RV getaways around Santa Cruz

Summer has arrived, your boss has approved your time off, and your DIY camper project is (mostly) done. The only thing dampening your excitement is the price of gas. No one wants to go broke just for some rest and relaxation. That’s why Bay Federal Credit Union, a not-for-profit cooperative...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Gilroy Dispatch

Stockton garlic festival announces dates

A Stockton-based promoter who made waves with some Gilroyans when it announced it will be hosting its own garlic festival recently unveiled details of the event. The California Garlic Festival will be held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13-14. The Tony Noceti Group, which puts on events such as the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, described the garlic festival in a press release as a “wholesome, family fun event focused on local entertainment, community leadership, and the Valley’s vast agriculture.”
KION News Channel 5/46

Two gangsters convicted of 2019 murder of man washing his car

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two gangsters were convicted for involvement on January 13, 2019, murder of a rival gang member, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. Eduardo "Sleepy" Anaya Solis, 21, and Jose "Trips" Juarez of King City were convicted for involvement in the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. They, along The post Two gangsters convicted of 2019 murder of man washing his car appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co

More than just a pound

Editor’s note: Lookout worked with students at Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Diamond Technology Institute charter high school through the school year. As a demonstration project, supported by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, Lookout provided the school’s students and teachers complete access to Lookout’s local news and information, which has been used in several classes. This spring, Lookout staffers worked with Diamond Technology juniors, who interviewed Watsonville community members to create their own version of Lookout’s ongoing Unsung Santa Cruz series. Today through Thursday, we feature the students’ contributions. For more information on our expanding student engagement programs, both in high schools and at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College, check out our Student Access page.
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy