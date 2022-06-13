ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers QB Trey Lance reportedly extending voluntary work an additional week

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is putting in the work this offseason. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

As Josh Alper noted for Pro Football Talk, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shifted mandatory minicamp up by one week but then cut the minicamp short by a single day. While San Francisco players can enjoy a bit of a break away from the team before training camp, at least one noteworthy individual is sticking around as he looks to improve through the summer months.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, quarterback and 2021 rookie Trey Lance "is expected to remain in Santa Clara for an additional week of work on a voluntary basis." Lance has been atop the depth chart throughout the spring as veteran Jimmy Garoppolo continues his recovery from March surgery he underwent to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder. Garoppolo was excused from attending mandatory minicamp.

The 49ers' 2022 draft class is also getting in another week of voluntary work with Lance.

While speaking with media members last week, Shanahan explained that Garoppolo could ultimately report to training camp "unless we trade him" once the 30-year-old can resume throwing either later this month or at some point in July. However, it was reported on Friday that a "majority" "of league executives, coaches and agents" polled believe both Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns "will likely end up being released" since both presumably are surplus to requirements with their current teams.

Lance, meanwhile, has received high praise from multiple teammates for his development and his willingness to cement himself as San Francisco's QB1. Whether or not he'll be asked to compete with Garoppolo for the starting gig in training camp and during the preseason if Jimmy G isn't traded is unknown.

