ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Deputies: Body found at Little Rock recycling center body identified as Hoxie man

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AavjB_0g9OxBl900

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A body found at a Little Rock recycling center on June 8 has been identified, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said they identified the body as 68-year-old Terry Bailey of Hoxie, Arkansas. He was identified two days after his body was discovered at Central Arkansas Recycling located on Ironton Road.

Bailey’s body was found in the refuse after a trash truck had unloaded at the Little Rock facility.

Deputies: Body found in truck left at Little Rock recycling center

Authorities said the body is currently at the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy, which will determine how he died.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging calls to its office, 501-340-6963 with any information regarding this matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Pulaski County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Hoxie, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bailey
FOX 16 News

NLRPD: Man dies day after shooting on Hillside Drive

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Wednesday that a man who was shot Tuesday night has died. Police identified the man as Keith Anthony Waller, 30, El Dorado, Arkansas, a black man. The shooting took place at the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, police reported. The area is residential, with single […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Rock#Nexstar Media Inc
Kait 8

Jonesboro Police Department welcomes new recruits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Be prepared to see some new faces on the streets of Jonesboro very soon. The Jonesboro Police Department posted an image of their newest recruits on Wednesday, June 15. From right to left, they include Benjamin Bass, Alexis Burns, Melvin Isom, Vincent Parks, and London Shield.
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Kait 8

Broken air conditioning units cause headaches for tenants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures reaching triple digits, many are looking for a way to beat the heat. However, for those who live at the Cedar Park Apartment Complex, that is much easier said than done. The dangerously hot temperatures in people’s apartments stem from issues with the air...
JONESBORO, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy