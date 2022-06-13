Deputies: Body found at Little Rock recycling center body identified as Hoxie man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A body found at a Little Rock recycling center on June 8 has been identified, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said they identified the body as 68-year-old Terry Bailey of Hoxie, Arkansas. He was identified two days after his body was discovered at Central Arkansas Recycling located on Ironton Road.

Bailey’s body was found in the refuse after a trash truck had unloaded at the Little Rock facility.

Authorities said the body is currently at the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy, which will determine how he died.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging calls to its office, 501-340-6963 with any information regarding this matter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.