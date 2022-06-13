ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge rules against Johnson seeking governor bid

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Michigan has refused Republican Perry Johnson’s request to include his name on the GOP ballot for governor or to halt the printing of primary ballots.

The decision Monday further reduces Johnson’s chances at challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Johnson was among five governor candidates who were deemed ineligible for the Aug. 2 ballot after the state elections bureau determined they didn’t submit enough valid signatures to qualify. The bureau determined candidates submitted fake signatures collected by paid petition circulators.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith rejected Johnson’s bid for a temporary restraining order or an injunction, saying Johnson hasn’t shown he was unconstitutionally excluded.

