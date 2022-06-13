ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SEPTA police: $1,000 reward in search for suspect after female employee assaulted on platform

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - SEPTA police are looking for a suspect after they say a female employee was assaulted by a man early Monday morning....

www.fox29.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Hate Crime Beating Of Transgender Woman, Double Shooting In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the suspect wanted in a hate crime and double shooting last weekend. Police are looking for 21-year-old Joel Martinez, from the 2600 block of High Street in Camden, New Jersey. Police say Martinez is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, Violation of Uniform Firearms Act and related charges. (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department) The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street in Kensington. Police say when officers arrived, they found two women shot and another person badly beaten. They say the victim beaten was transgender, and they’re investigating it as a hate crime after learning slurs were aimed at the victim before the beating took place. Police say all victims were coming from an underground hookah lounge, which was about two-and-half blocks from where the shooting and beating happened. Anyone with information regarding Martinez is being asked to contact Philly police’s shooting investigations group at 215-686-8270/8271, or call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Killer At Large: Police Pottstown Seek Man On Murder Charge

A 21-year-old man accused of killing a 22-year-old victim last month in Suburban Philadelphia is being sought by police on a murder charge. Tyshaun Harvey is wanted for the fatal Pottstown shooting of Nahmer Baird on May 29, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Caught On Camera: 3 Women Walking Down South Philadelphia Street Brutally Attacked Unprovoked By Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A brutal and unprovoked attack was caught on camera. Three women were walking along an East Passyunk sidewalk minding their own business when a man comes alongside and begins to punch them. The brutal assault happened Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Morris Street and has left the neighborhood on edge. The attacker didn’t take a thing from his victims, casually walking off when it was over. We do want to warn you that this video is difficult to watch. “I heard screaming,” a neighbor said. Three women were walking down the 1200 block of Morris Street Wednesday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Deadly Kingsessing Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed in a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street in Kingsessing. Police say two men, 18 and 19 years old, were found shot multiple times. Investigators say the 19-year-old was found in a house, and the other victim was found in an alley. There’s no word right now on a motive and no arrests have been made in the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septa#Transit Police#Broad Street#Violent Crime#Walnut Locust Station
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Arrest Delivery Driver Accused Of Shooting Teen Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg. It was all over a milkshake. Chopper 3 was up over the Chick-fil-A location on Adams Avenue, where investigators say one of the more senseless shootings in recent memory happened Monday night. Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

8 Philadelphia city employees charged with PUA fraud

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Charges have been filed against eight City of Philadelphia employees related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) made available during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, eight individuals allegedly conspired to illegally obtain PUA funds in excess of $300,000. “These arrests are an important reminder that […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting Suspects Qaadir Dukes-Hill, Nahjee Whittington Extradited Back To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The last two South Street shooting suspects are back in Philadelphia. Qaadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington were extradited from Virginia, following their arrest last Thursday. They’re expected to be charged with murder for the deadly mass shooting that broke out on South Street on Saturday, June 4. Three people were killed, including an alleged gunman, and 11 were injured in that shooting. U.S. Marshals tracked the two for five days and arrested them in Richmond.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

South Street shooting suspects captured in Virginia arrive in Philadelphia, sources say

Quadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington, both 18, were taken into custody at an apartment building in Richmond, Virginia by a team of U.S. Marshals. Officials say Dukes-Hill is facing murder charges in the shooting death of 24-year-old Alexis Quinn. Whittington, a Philadelphia resident, allegedly fired the shot that fatally struck 22-year-old Kristopher Minners and injured another person.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: As Search Continues For Killer, South Philadelphia High School Honors Kahlief Myrick During Graduation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time of year families are celebrating a big milestone in the lives of their children, one of those being graduation. A local mother didn’t get that chance. She showed up at graduation, holding a photo instead, as her son’s class paid tribute to him. She’s hoping CBS3 Mysteries can help generate leads to find a killer. Illustrating the toll of Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis is a mom carrying a cardboard cutout of her son into his high school graduation. “Just know that he could have had a real bright future, he really could have,” Brittany Brunson said. Brunson holds close...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy