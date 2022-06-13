ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Operator of Wisconsin animal rescue shelter facing charges after citizen tips authorities

By Devin Willems
wiproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of an animal rescue shelter in Dodge County is facing multiple charges after an investigation. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, back on Jan. 13, 2022, authorities investigated an...

www.wiproud.com

Comments / 1

Related
wiproud.com

Two Wisconsinites lead police on chase through farm fields, steal another car from landscape company

SHARON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph and ramming a patrol car. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9 around 5 a.m., a report came in from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle that was wanted. Two suspects were in the vehicle and were reportedly considered armed and dangerous.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Huber inmates are being transferred to county jail

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County officials are considering phasing out the Huber Facility Release program, a work release program for people convicted of crimes in the county. A memo dated Tuesday from the jail administrator said in anticipation of the Waukesha County Huber Facility on Northview Road closing, inmates will be transferred to the Waukesha County Jail to exercise Huber privileges starting today. The memo said “inmates will be allowed to exercise privileges as they currently do upon appropriate verification. Operational details will be provided to the jail staff and communicated to you as needed.” The Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee will provide a Huber update at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Waukesha County Administration Center, 515 West Moreland Blvd., Room 130. There will also be an update on hiring and overtime within the sheriff’s department.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Dodge County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WISN

Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

7 fire departments respond to house fire in Town of Wayne | By Sgt Alexander Herriges

June 16, 2022 – Town of Wayne, WI – On Wednesday June 15, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a residential fire in the 5400 block of Hideaway Circle in the Town of Wayne. The initial caller on scene reported there was a fire in the attached garage of the residence and active flames were observed coming from the roof.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Lightning strike possible cause of house fire in Town of Polk | By Sgt. Alexander Herriges

June 16, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – On Wednesday June 15, 2022, at approximately 10:24 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire in the 3400 block of Town Line Road in the Town of Polk. The caller on scene reported she believed there was a fire in the ceiling of the residence and smoke was visible in the home.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
KRMG

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Consumer Protection#Sanitation#Ip
CBS 58

4-year-old dies following serious crash near 108th and National

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 4-year-old boy died following a two-vehicle crash near 108th and National Avenue in West Allis Wednesday night, June 15. It happened around 8:45 p.m. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates driver traveling southbound was operating at a high rate of speed and...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wiproud.com

Three people in Wisconsin missing after getting swept away by river

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy rainfall and ‘swift’ water conditions challenged first responders when searching for three people who were swept away by the Kinnickinnic River. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Monday a child reportedly slipped into a drainage ditch and two men jumped in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Followup after fire and flood at Mike’s Automotive in Kewaskum, WI

June 16, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – It’s been a heck of a week for the team at Mike’s Automotive Service on Fond du Lac Avenue in Kewaskum. There was a fire in the shop on Tuesday, June 14 and then Wednesday evening Mother Nature decided a downpour would help the farmers, but it also flooded the little family-owned shop.
KEWASKUM, WI
wiproud.com

Wind tips semi, trailer over on Wisconsin interstate

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
DANE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Can you identify this new store buildout in Washington County, WI?

June 16, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Can you identify this new buildout in Washington County, WI? The big reveal comes at the 15-second mark. Can you get it before that?. And the answer is Boston Store in the West Bend Corporate Center, located west of Highway 45 and to the south of Paradise Drive. Scroll down to see what new store is opening this summer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Severe storms leave behind significant damage in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands are left picking up the pieces after storms hit Wisconsin hard overnight. Many say it was the worst storm they've seen hit their hometowns. People across the state are seeing damage, including fallen tree branches, power outages, and roofs blown off. Some homeowners say...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 sucked into Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th & Loomis

MILWAUKEE - A child, 11, and two Milwaukee men, 34, and 37, were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, they had not been found. According to police and fire officials, a witness indicated an 11-year-old boy slipped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy