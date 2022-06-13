Operator of Wisconsin animal rescue shelter facing charges after citizen tips authorities

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County officials are considering phasing out the Huber Facility Release program, a work release program for people convicted of crimes in the county. A memo dated Tuesday from the jail administrator said in anticipation of the Waukesha County Huber Facility on Northview Road closing, inmates will be transferred to the Waukesha County Jail to exercise Huber privileges starting today. The memo said “inmates will be allowed to exercise privileges as they currently do upon appropriate verification. Operational details will be provided to the jail staff and communicated to you as needed.” The Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee will provide a Huber update at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the Waukesha County Administration Center, 515 West Moreland Blvd., Room 130. There will also be an update on hiring and overtime within the sheriff’s department.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO