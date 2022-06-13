ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Woman sexually assaulted near Shaw Road in Fayetteville

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies investigate shooting death of 18-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton and found Damarius McCoy, 18, of Lumberton, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham man charged with selling cocaine

ROCKINGHAM — A man accused of selling cocaine is facing more than a half-dozen criminal charges. The Rockingham Police Department served a search warrant Tuesday at the Galestown Road home of 58-year-old Stacey Milton Ingram, according to a Facebook post, which doesn’t give any details of the search or what led to it.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit in Raleigh, driver arrested for DWI

Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was arrested after a pedestrian crash Tuesday night on Chapel Hill Road. The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. between Corporate Center Drive and Nowell Road, near Hillsborough Street. The Raleigh Police Department confirmed a man was hit and was transported to a hospital with...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Harnett County Crash Discovered By Off-Duty Deputy

ERWIN – A Sanford resident lost his life in a one-car collision in Harnett County early Wednesday morning, according to troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol. Justin Johnell Bass, 38, was traveling on N.C. Highway 217 south of Erwin when his white 2005 Dodge Caravan reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree. An off-duty Hoke County Sheriff’s Office deputy was headed home when he discovered the vehicle off the road and in the trees.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police ID man killed in Hope Mills hit-and-run, driver of SUV sought

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for help locating the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision on June 10 in Hope Mills. The driver of a Toyota 4-Runner struck two men, killing one before fleeing the scene at about 12:30 a.m., police said. Andrew Fitch, 32,...
cbs17

Police release photos after Raleigh bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Monday released photos from a bank robbery that happened last week. The robbery was reported June 6 around 12:10 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of W. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police. Police conducted...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Man gets 35 years for murder plea in death of former Dillon fire chief

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.W. Bailey was a former Dillon fire chief. DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second man accused of murdering former Dillon City Fire Chief J.W. Bailey in December 2019 has been sentenced to prison, authorities said. According to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, William Mason […]
DILLON, SC
cbs17

Fayetteville could soon impose lawn parking limits

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a number of complaints, the City of Fayetteville could soon limit how many cars, boats, RVs, and trailers people park in their yards. Fayetteville City Councilmember DJ Haire made the suggestion during a council work session earlier this month. He said he received countless complaints from people about multiple vehicles, boats, and trailers in neighbor’s yards.
