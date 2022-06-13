Woman sexually assaulted near Shaw Road in Fayetteville

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A three-year-old in Goldsboro was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning while riding in a car with parents Monquize Davis and Juaneneshia Armstrong on Slocumb Street in Goldsboro, police said. Police have ruled the shooting attempted first-degree murder, but have not reported the arrest...
A detention officer with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office who was charged in connection with a suspect who was booked and released from jail under a false name was previously suspended from his job three times, officials say. Warren Phillips, 50, was one of three detention officers charged in...
Raleigh, N.C. — A young child was shot in the stomach in Goldsboro Thursday afternoon during a drive-by shooting, according to law enforcement officials. Authorities said it appeared someone shot into a moving car near Bunche Drive, injuring the child. The victim was transported to a local hospital and...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton and found Damarius McCoy, 18, of Lumberton, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s […]
ROCKINGHAM — A man accused of selling cocaine is facing more than a half-dozen criminal charges. The Rockingham Police Department served a search warrant Tuesday at the Galestown Road home of 58-year-old Stacey Milton Ingram, according to a Facebook post, which doesn’t give any details of the search or what led to it.
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an area off Shaw Road. The woman, who asked to not be identified for WRAL News, said she wanted to tell her story to help police catch the man and stop this from happening to someone else.
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was arrested after a pedestrian crash Tuesday night on Chapel Hill Road. The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. between Corporate Center Drive and Nowell Road, near Hillsborough Street. The Raleigh Police Department confirmed a man was hit and was transported to a hospital with...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank robbery suspect was on the run after taking money from a State Employees’ Credit Union in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday. The robbery occurred around noon at the SECU near the intersection of N. Salisbury and W. Jones streets. The suspect was identified...
ERWIN – A Sanford resident lost his life in a one-car collision in Harnett County early Wednesday morning, according to troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol. Justin Johnell Bass, 38, was traveling on N.C. Highway 217 south of Erwin when his white 2005 Dodge Caravan reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree. An off-duty Hoke County Sheriff’s Office deputy was headed home when he discovered the vehicle off the road and in the trees.
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for help locating the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision on June 10 in Hope Mills. The driver of a Toyota 4-Runner struck two men, killing one before fleeing the scene at about 12:30 a.m., police said. Andrew Fitch, 32,...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Monday released photos from a bank robbery that happened last week. The robbery was reported June 6 around 12:10 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of W. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police. Police conducted...
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.W. Bailey was a former Dillon fire chief. DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second man accused of murdering former Dillon City Fire Chief J.W. Bailey in December 2019 has been sentenced to prison, authorities said. According to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, William Mason […]
On June 10, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., Bladen County 911 Center was notified of two individuals that had arrived at the Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds. The Elizabethtown Police Department were also called to assist with a large crowd that had gathered at the hospital. According to the Bladen...
Court orders Wake teacher to stay away from alleged victims, all minors without supervision. Miguel Bonano, who is out of jail on bond, appeared in court Thursday. The court ordered Bonano to have no contact with any alleged victims and to not be in the presence of a minor without supervision.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a number of complaints, the City of Fayetteville could soon limit how many cars, boats, RVs, and trailers people park in their yards. Fayetteville City Councilmember DJ Haire made the suggestion during a council work session earlier this month. He said he received countless complaints from people about multiple vehicles, boats, and trailers in neighbor’s yards.
