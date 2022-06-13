ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Deputies: Body found at Little Rock recycling center body identified as Hoxie man

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFxxh_0g9OuaAT00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A body found at a Little Rock recycling center on June 8 has been identified, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said they identified the body as 68-year-old Terry Bailey of Hoxie, Arkansas. He was identified two days after his body was discovered at Central Arkansas Recycling located on Ironton Road.

Bailey’s body was found in the refuse after a trash truck had unloaded at the Little Rock facility.

Deputies: Body found in truck left at Little Rock recycling center

Authorities said the body is currently at the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy, which will determine how he died.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging calls to its office, 501-340-6963 with any information regarding this matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Pulaski County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Hoxie, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man accused of causing $5,000 in damages to hotel room

Batesville police officers were called to the Holiday Inn Express on White Drive on June 14 regarding an individual in a room possibly under the influence of some type of stimulant. According to court information filed in Independence County Circuit Court, the hotel manager told officers that workers had found...
BATESVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bailey
KARK 4 News

NLRPD: Man dies day after shooting on Hillside Drive

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Wednesday that a man who was shot Tuesday night has died. Police identified the man as 30-year-old Keith Anthony Waller of El Dorado. The shooting took place at the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, police reported. The area is residential, with single-family homes. Police said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Rock#Nexstar Media Inc
Kait 8

Highway cleared following fuel spill

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – IDrive Arkansas reported all lanes have been cleared on Highway 63 after fuel was spilled due to a traffic incident along the highway. The website reported the incident happened around 5 p.m., Wednesday about three miles north of Hardy. According to ArDOT, an 18-wheeler...
HARDY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Kait 8

Jonesboro Police Department welcomes new recruits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Be prepared to see some new faces on the streets of Jonesboro very soon. The Jonesboro Police Department posted an image of their newest recruits on Wednesday, June 15. From right to left, they include Benjamin Bass, Alexis Burns, Melvin Isom, Vincent Parks, and London Shield.
JONESBORO, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy