Milestone birthday for Colorado artist sets the bar high
By KMGH Staff
wrtv.com
3 days ago
BOULDER, Colo. — Only smiles surround Helen Davis, a Boulder artist who could double as a comedian. Davis has lived in Colorado since 1948 and in Boulder since 1960. As she's watched the city change over the decades, she's also gathered several groups of friends, drawn to her...
This just in. You shouldn't take selfies with wild animals. That would seem to be common sense, but that doesn't seem to work in one Colorado town where authorities are begging people to stop grabbing phone pics with a wild moose. I first saw this fun (but potentially dangerous) Colorado...
TV shows sure have been sweet on The Sweetheart City. "Restaurant Impossible," "Food Paradise," and "Bar Rescue" have all been in town recently. I think the headline might have been, 'Look What Bar Rescue DIDN'T Do to CJ's...' but I can get into that, later. I visited CJ's on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to see how Jon Taffer and his team had changed the longtime Loveland restaurant.
Colorado is home to many different types of wildlife, ranging from massive moose to tiny mice. Some animals are more commonly seen around the Centennial State, while others remain elusive and hidden in their habitats. An animal that's not found in Colorado, however, is penguins. Yet, that didn't stop a...
Colorado folks love their Italian food, and Beau Jo's is an area favorite for many. Sadly, one location in the Northern Colorado area has locked up shop, for good. Who doesn't love a good pizza? Colorado has no shortage of solid pizza choices. I have all of the big four (Pizza Hut, Domino's, Blackjack, and Papa Johns), plus a local fav of mine called Bash's Pizza in Frederick, all within two miles of my house. By the way, it makes me sad being near so much pizza while being on a no-pizza lifestyle for now. I've lost over 70 lbs since March so it's worth it, but dang do I miss pizza. Especially when I learn about one of our favorite dine-in pizza spots, Beau Jo's, closing its doors for good.
I've come across many cool-themed restaurants in my life but the theming on this particular local family-owned restaurant right here in Northern Colorado is my favorite. Weekends are usually a time when you can get together with the fam and go get some delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Sometimes it's hard to find a place that everybody likes and agrees on so it can be more trouble than it's worth. We had that issue in my family until we found our new go-to spot, a local family-owned restaurant less than a mile from our home with one of the most fun themes my family has ever seen.
"Is this a penguin on Platte river?" A black and white bird, spotted near the Platte River in Denver on Monday left one Reddit user scratching their head. Though Colorado has a diverse array of wildlife, including 400 bird species, wild penguins have never called the state home. But to be fair, the bird does share a striking resemblance with the species in question.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What appears to have once been an old ranch is now totally abandoned with numerous odd buildings still standing, some of which are full of bullet holes.
I have a hard time buying this because I feel like we're constantly hearing and seeing stories about crime in this particular city and honestly, this was one of the last cities I expected to see come up on any safe list but here it is. According to Cheapism.com, Aurora...
The building that’s home to Boulder Dinner Theatre, or BDT Stage, sold to an out-of-town buyer this month for $5.5 million. The roughly 12,000-square-foot space at 5501 Arapahoe Avenue was purchased by 5501 Arapahoe Investors LLC, an entity registered to the Ann Arbor, Mich., address of real estate investor First Martin Corp.
The world's greatest traffic jam - one that you'll actually want to be a part of - is making its return to Colorado this summer. Like many things over the course of the last two years, one of Colorado's most unique, exciting annual events had been temporarily called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; this summer, however, it's back -
If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
Douglas County is squaring off against the City and County of Denver in a surprise attempt to seize a 1000-acre historic park owned by Denver in retaliation for the city’s recently enacted concealed-carry gun laws. Monday, Douglas County Commissioners went into Executive Session during a mid-day meeting to discuss...
Monday was a hot one in Colorado this week, with a number of daily high temperature records being tied or falling on June 13. According to the National Weather Service, Greeley's high of 102 degrees tied a record daily high set in 2006, while Denver's high of 99 degrees tied a record daily high first set in 1994 and reached again in 2006.
(Courtesy of Celebration Chevrolet) (Aurora, Colo.) The global COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people buy cars, so Denver’s Bozarth family changed how they do business. Now known as Celebration Chevrolet, the Ed Bozarth Aurora location at 2001 S. Havana St. has retrained its management and sales professionals to use technology to create a seamless process for car buyers.
Gas prices have yet to reach California levels in Colorado, but drivers are nonetheless rethinking their habits. | Alex Millauer / Shutterstock. While high gas prices have historically shown just how stubborn drivers can be, there is usually some reduction of driving when gas prices spike. With many people emerging back into their normal day-to-day routines and making up for lost time with road trips and vacations after two long years of pandemic restrictions, the current high gas prices are less likely to produce outcomes in line with precedent.
Comments / 0