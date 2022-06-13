ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More than 7,000 West Virginians dead of COVID

By William Dean, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uLCt_0g9OtoYq00
Gov. Jim Justice speaks at his Dec. 23, 2021 press conference

Of the more than a million Americans who have died because of COVID-19, 7,001 were West Virginians.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the “milestone that none of us want to celebrate in any way,” at one of his most-recent press conference and noted the true number may be higher because, as with any Monday, the full weekend numbers may not be in yet.

The four deaths since the last press conference were a 96-year-old male, 67-year-old female, 75-year-old male, and 53-year-old male. Three of the deaths were in Cabell County and one was in McDowell County.

“It’s unbelievable, you know, and we’ve all lived it,” Justice said. “It’s just hard to fathom. I mean, you know, if you think about all the tough things that we see on the news from time to time, over the years, the mine disasters or a plane crash, or whatever it may be — it’s a drop in the bucket compared to this. 7,000 great West Virginians is in fact 7,001, great West Virginians we’ve lost.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID Czar, said the grim milestone should give us all pause.

There are 208 people hospitalized with 35 in the ICU and seven on ventilators, Justice said. The map continues to be green and yellow.

Marsh and Justice encouraged people to use the state’s vaccine calculator at vaccination.wv.gov to see if they should get a booster. Justice said those who’ve gone to the trouble of getting vaccinated shouldn’t let that effort go to waste by not getting a booster.

The state’s most-recent cases are omicron BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, March said. BA.4 and BA.5 will start to take over in the next several weeks — they are spreading nationally and West Virginia is always a bit behind.

The new variants are more infectious and replicate better in the lower airways, resulting in about a 20% increase in hospitalizations, Marsh said.

“This is not said to scare people, because still we are not seeing that kind of hospital numbers that we saw before, but to make people cognizant,” Marsh said. “And these variants are so infectious that as we’ve seen, they’re breaking through some people that have had vaccinations a while back. And that’s the reason why the governor is being so persistent. And we all are about trying to help people see that staying up to date with the vaccines is absolutely the best protection that you can have against these variants.”

Also during the press conference:

  • Justice encouraged people to take advantage of the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program. “Please, just cause if you’re a renter, if you’re a landlord, if you own a home, call us and everything and we’ll see if we can get you qualified to get some dollars in your pocket. If you’re hurting, and you’re behind on something and everything just call us,” Justice said.
  • Announced $12.8 million in grants for sewer projects in three locations across the state
  • Announced the first Brownfield Revolving Fund low-interest loan by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to the City of Wheeling to help remediate and redevelop the former Penn-Wheeling Closure

TWEET @DominionPostWV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Incident shuts down portion of I-79

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there was an incident involving state police and other law enforcement officials along I-79 at the Weston interchange. The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews from our sister station, WDTV, are at the scene gathering information. The northbound...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gov. Justice on I-79 incident where officer was shot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Thursday made a statement about the incident on I-79 where an Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg. In a Facebook post where he shared 12 News’s article, he wrote: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy and his family […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

DHHR reports death of 39-year-old woman: COVID update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 654 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 16. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 556 new COVID cases and three additional deaths. The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia GOP appeals Cornelius decision to state Supreme Court

CHARLESTON — Clearly not happy with the outcome of a lawsuit that reinstated Rob Cornelius as a member of the Wood County Republican Executive Committee and as its chairman, the West Virginia Republican Party is protesting that ruling. In a court filing with the West Virginia Supreme Court of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Metro News

DHHR receives approval for child payments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding benefits for families with young children. The state agency submitted the request related to Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits for children younger than 6 who receive...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

FBI Warns Businesses of Fraud Scheme Operating in 8 States, including West Virginia

(WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) retweeted a warning from the FBI about a scheme where criminals use stolen credit card information to fraudulently purchase items over the phone from targeted businesses. Justice warns that West Virginians need to be cautious when disclosing their information. The FBI Charlotte Division is warning businesses about […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WBOY 12 News

12 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, DHHR reports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 509 new COVID cases and 12 additional deaths on June 14. On Monday, 1,306 new COVID cases and two additional deaths from over the weekend were reported. The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

West Virginia history whizzes earn Golden Horseshoe induction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A couple of hundred students who just finished the 8th grade were honored Tuesday for what they know about West Virginia history. The 2022 Golden Horseshoe Knighting Ceremony was held at the state Culture Center in Charleston. The Golden Horseshoe test is based on the history...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

International Mining company puts U.S. headquarters in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Leaders from across Fayette county and the entire mountain state gathered in Hico to take part in a momentous day for the area. Gainwell Engineering designs, manufactures, and maintains mining equipment. The company started in India and has several locations across the world. On Thursday, June 16, 2022, they opened […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#West Virginians#Americans#Icu
WVNS

Greenlight Dispensary holds event to get marijuana card

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local dispensary planned an event to help inform the public about Medical Marijuana. Greenlight Dispensary in Princeton will hold a patient drive event at their shop in Expert Circle. The event features a friendly dispensary staff who can answer questions about Medical Marijuana. Brittany Elmore, General Manager of the Princeton Greenlight Dispensary […]
PRINCETON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is the cheapest state for household bills, study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia bolstering emergency medical service workforce

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia is allocating $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to bolster the state’s emergency medical services workforce. The office of Gov. Jim Justice says the state technical college system, EMS community partners and lawmakers reviewed current education and training opportunities and looked at areas of need.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Metro News

Ascend West Virginia welcomes 33 new citizens to Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia is welcoming its second class of new citizens that are moving to the Mountain State from 19 different states. Leaders of the program on Tuesday announced 33 people are relocating to the Greenbrier Valley from as far away as California. Ascend WV is...
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Post Audit Report Shows Problems with Licensing Boards’ Websites

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS)- During a Post-Audit Subcommittee meeting during Legislative Interims in Charleston on Sunday, members of the legislature received a report detailing shortcomings with Chapter 30 Board websites. Chapter 30 Boards are occupational licensing boards such as the Board of Pharmacy, the Board of Accountants, the Board of Medicine, and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ribbon cutting for new recovery home in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The ribbon cutting for the Rea of Hope Ryan Brown House happened on Wednesday. Rea of Hope is an organization designed to help women suffering from alcohol or drug addiction while giving them an affordable place to live. The program has reunited 350 children with their mothers for over 17 years. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
The Dominion Post

How to save EMSs

The lack of emergency medical services (EMS) — and strain on those remaining — is a national crisis, but we feel it keenly in our area. Between 2019 and 2021, West Virginia lost nearl. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
4K+
Followers
175
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy